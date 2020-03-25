Jude Bellingham of Manchester United made an offer in months, the club hopes it will be enough | Football news

%MINIFYHTML0bdc38b4431e4b456e7a7c92a07cb98211% %MINIFYHTML0bdc38b4431e4b456e7a7c92a07cb98212%





Jude Bellingham received a warm welcome at Manchester United training base

Manchester United, like the rest of the sports world and most of us around the world, has never known anything like the current coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML0bdc38b4431e4b456e7a7c92a07cb98213% %MINIFYHTML0bdc38b4431e4b456e7a7c92a07cb98214%

While the club's initial reaction was an attempt to continue normally, they quickly realized that this would not be possible. The plan had been for the players to report to Carrington last Tuesday, March 17, but that plan was abandoned and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team team has settled in at home, contacting club staff as they work on their own personal training programs.

%MINIFYHTML0bdc38b4431e4b456e7a7c92a07cb98215% %MINIFYHTML0bdc38b4431e4b456e7a7c92a07cb98216%

The next date on the calendar is Friday, April 10, which has been marked as the day that gaming staff could return to the Aon Training Complex, but that remains under review as the situation continues to be monitored.

It would be rude and irresponsible to suggest that the coronavirus outbreak occurred at the wrong time for Manchester United, but there was a feeling within the club that recent results have fostered new confidence and that recruiting decisions, both income and expenditure, They have strengthened his joining the Solskjaer squad in a way that has not been glimpsed since he returned to Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes had an immediate impact after arriving in January

Much has been written and said about Bruno Fernandes and his impact on the field, but the midfielder has also helped raise standards. Fernandes demands the best from those around him, be it his teammates or other club staff, and in the slightly surreal atmosphere of the last closed-door game in Austria, his desire, determination and ability to galvanize only underlined his leadership credentials. .

Solskjaer's interim stint at manager was widely praised and earned him the job permanently, an 11-game unbeaten streak that saw his team win 10 of those games. If, when football finally returns, he manages to avoid defeat in his next game which would be 12 unbeaten matches, a sign that his team is headed in the right direction, on both ends of the field, with 28 goals scored and nine clean sheets in the current 11 game run.

While the schedule ahead is still uncertain and a bit of a guessing game right now, as things stand, Manchester United is three points off fourth place in the Premier League with the possibility of proceeding both in the Europa League. like in the FA Cup.

United Bellingham's quest for months in the making

Bellingham, 16, has held 25 championships.

March is traditionally a time when United, like its rivals at home and abroad, is putting together its summer shopping list and the current break has given all parties plenty of time to think, something that could be beneficial in finding the young man from Birmingham Jude Bellingham

He is someone Manchester United has designated as a primary target for the next window, whenever possible, and they rolled out the red carpet for him in Carrington when he recently visited with his parents. But this is not a transfer plan that has been developed in recent weeks, months have been in the works with United staff in constant dialogue with their counterparts in the city of Birmingham.

There is great admiration for United for the work Birmingham has done in providing the right training and development environment for Bellingham to become a player who has made 25 championships at the age of 16.

There is hope that the exploration and behind-the-scenes work will convince the young man that Manchester United is the right place to be, particularly when combined with this season's evidence that young people have a royal path. towards the first team set -up.

But it is also recognized that Bellingham is a teenager who will have demand from the European elite. Borussia Dortmund have already made their intentions clear, other teams are also on the hunt, with Manchester United hoping they have done enough.

Woodward and Raiola talk and are talking

Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain

Talking about transfers would not be complete without the mention of super agent Mino Raiola.

The last two windows have involved some discussion and a lot of words, as Paul Pogba stayed at Manchester United in the summer, while just a few weeks ago another of his players, Erling Haaland, joined Dortmund.

Pogba's future remains a live problem, of course. An improvement in fortune at Old Trafford and the arrival of Bruno Fernandes could make it a more attractive place to stay, but what's also still a problem is the fact that the Frenchman hasn't played since Boxing Day, and that It is one of only two appearances since the end of September.

He has one year left on his contract when we get to the end of June, plus the option of one more year, and at this time with no concrete decisions on when football could start again, I would have to say it's hard. State who has the advantage here, the player or the club.

It has been suggested elsewhere that there has been a recent thaw in relations between United and Raiola, but I understand that although the relationship has been highly strained, there has always been a kind of dialogue between the two sides.

Inevitably, some of those conversations may have been very direct in nature. In the case of Paul Pogba, we are talking about a player for whom Manchester United broke the world transfer record, and they may not have seen that money constantly reimbursed in their performances, but Raiola and Ed Woodward are talking and talking.

Ighalo extension under consideration

Odion Ighalo wishes to remain beyond the end of his initial deal.

While a lot of time was spent in January discussing improved recruiting and momentum to identify players who could make a difference and increase quality at Old Trafford, it has to be said that the signings of Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have only served to underscore more. positive trend that seems to continue.

Of course, the circumstances of Ighalo's arrival made him a kind of gamble, but it's one that, after less than a month in the first-team image, shows signs of reward, especially when he thinks the player would love to stay. at United and The club is exploring options for possibly extending their stay.

More coronavirus efforts to come

I started by talking about the impact of the coronavirus on Manchester United and football in general, and I think it's fair to put last weekend's gesture with Manchester City in some kind of context.

The £ 100,000 joint donation to food banks in Manchester received some criticism, but it was a very quick response to an immediate need, and certainly not the end of any club's efforts to support the community. I know that many United fans who met in Austria without a game to watch were grateful that their club paid the price of their tickets and the compensation on top. That adds to the amounts pledged to casual workers at Old Trafford, which will exceed £ 1 million.

Manchester United is involved in discussions with the NHS about helping their efforts, and Saturday's donation was the last act of a foundation, which, along with City in the Community, supports thousands of people across Manchester and beyond.