Josie Harris was reportedly writing Tell-All about the relationship with Floyd Mayweather before his death

Bradley Lamb
After the death of Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris, new reports suggest that Harris was writing a revealing book about the boxing champion before his passing.

A friend of Harris spoke to the British newspaper The Sun, and stated that she was writing a story about her relationship with Mayweather, where she would expose "wild beatings,quot; that she allegedly suffered at the hands of the heavyweight.

