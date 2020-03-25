Josie Harris was reportedly writing Tell-All about the relationship with Floyd Mayweather before his death

After the death of Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris, new reports suggest that Harris was writing a revealing book about the boxing champion before his passing.

A friend of Harris spoke to the British newspaper The Sun, and stated that she was writing a story about her relationship with Mayweather, where she would expose "wild beatings,quot; that she allegedly suffered at the hands of the heavyweight.

Josie wrote how he allegedly grabbed her by the hair while she was still sleeping, dragged her around the room in her Las Vegas home "like a rag doll,quot; before repeatedly hitting her on the head, screaming, "I'm going to screw,quot; kill you, "according to The Sun.

The article quotes a fragment of the alleged revelation: "My eyes widened at the sound of my own screams. Pain shot through my skull when I looked up and saw Floyd. He was holding the back of my hair, standing on top of me. with one hand, hitting the back of my head with the other … dragging me off the couch and pulling me across the room, "Harris allegedly wrote.