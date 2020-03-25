Joshua Jackson sought advice from parents of Reese Witherspoon

Joshua Jacksonwhose pregnant wife Jodie Turner-Smith ready to give birth to her first child at any time, she sought the advice of her new castmates Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washington.

The actor stars in the last two in the new Hulu miniseries. Little fires everywhere, which premiered last week. Jackson, 41, and Turner-Smith, 33, discovered she was pregnant while he was filming the show.

"This is my first time, so when I asked (Witherspoon and (Washington), I asked, 'Um, so how exactly do you do this, this from the parents?'" Said the actor in Good morning america on Wednesday.

"They were both incredibly helpful, both in finding doctors, obstetricians, just resources for people to talk to, and then frankly, just leading by example, because they are not just actresses, they run their own businesses, both mothers, They have integrated their family and professional lives in a way that seems very healthy, "Jackson continued. "So just watching how they navigate all of that, because the next time I go to work, I'm going to be a dad."

The actor and his wife, who is also an actress, are expecting a girl. Jackson gave a health update on Turner-Smith and his son as they, and millions of people around the world, stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.