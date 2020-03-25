Jos Buttler in Jofra Archer's duel with Steve Smith, the IPL and the coronavirus on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast | Cricket News





Jos Buttler checks on Steven Smith after the Australian was hit by a Jofra Archer ball on day four of the second Ash Test

English Jos Buttler recalls the "incredible theater and drama,quot; of last year's ashes summer, specifically Jofra Archer's battle with Steve Smith in Lord & # 39; s in a "crash,quot; of Sky Cricket Podcast.

%MINIFYHTML96be5403a697268c2ac63dc5a348d28b11% %MINIFYHTML96be5403a697268c2ac63dc5a348d28b12%

Buttler teamed up with Rob Key, Nasser Hussain, and Mike Atherton to brainstorm on a variety of topics, including the impact of the coronavirus, the IPL, and that unforgettable ash duel between Archer and Smith.

Listen in the player below, Or by downloading it here, you can also listen to it at this link.

"That was Jofra's first test: He came up with a lot of expectations (about him), but for a guy to cast a spell on debut as he did it was pretty incredible," Buttler said.

"Every time we see some of the best test cricket, it's always with a great fast bowling alley; Jofra: a new kid on the block who plays the world's best hitter very fast in Lord & # 39; s in a Ashes Test."

0:32 Steve Smith was dropped from the third test after suffering a concussion, but returned for the fourth test. Steve Smith was dropped from the third test after suffering a concussion, but returned for the fourth test.

"You could feel that sense of anticipation every time he ran, and you could see the gun accelerate faster and faster. There was a feeling that something was happening: incredible theater and incredible drama."

"It was scary because (Smith) received a blow to the neck or just below it. People are very aware of what happened to Phillip Hughes, so there was great concern for everyone."

Also on the podcast, Keysey and company also chat with Matt's first-team coach Matt Walker, and our experts answer a selection of his questions on Twitter as they acclimate to life at home.

Find out how Buttler spends time at home, listen to his reaction to his virtual tests, who he ranks as the best bowler he has ever faced in a test game and who he would rather not be in isolation with …

1:36 Jos Buttler says there has been a joint approach from his Lancashire County and the ECB in the advice they are giving to players during the coronavirus crisis. Jos Buttler says there has been a joint approach from his Lancashire County and the ECB in the advice they are giving to players during the coronavirus crisis.

Buttler on government shutdown

"Obviously very strange circumstances, but it's actually quite nice to spend some time at home, be with our little girl, and be a dad for a while. I've also been doing Pilates with my lady, on my cricket team.

"The calendar is always so busy, so you're trying to find times where you can get some rest, so I'm trying to use time as a positive, although of course these are really unfortunate circumstances and very difficult for everyone. "

Are there any updates to the IPL?

"There is no news at the moment. We saw, initially, that it was going to be postponed. It is very difficult to see this change in the immediate future, so I don't see it as a possibility at the moment."

"Obviously it is such a big tournament for world cricket so I hope some of that can continue, maybe a shortened tournament."

2:30 Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange explains how the Virtual Test came about, how it works, and whether he expects England to continue and win. Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange explains how the Virtual Test came about, how it works, and whether he expects England to continue and win.

Buttler & # 39; s 86 in the virtual test of Benedict

"That couldn't have been better, could it? I'm glad it was a virtual game rather than a real one. I've struggled to run all winter, but then on a computer, I've made 86."

Who would you least like to isolate yourself with?

"Ravi Ashwin, probably. Actually, it's been a year since I was 'arrested' because they keep tweeting about it, saying 'stay safe, don't go out' with those photos of me."

Ravi Ashwin & # 39; mankaded & # 39; Buttler at last year's Indian Premier League tournament

Who is the best bowler you have faced in testing?

"I think Pat Cummins. He's fast, but also unforgiving with his precision. That aggression and that level of skill."

"They were a relentless attack (Australia}. They came to England with a very clear plan for the entire series. Josh Hazlewood, Cummins, Nathan Lyon, one of the best players in the world, they put them in shape at the same time, they are a serious team "