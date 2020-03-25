John Mayer teases Gal Gadot ‘Imagine’ Celebrity Mashup

Earlier this week, Gal Gadot and a number of other celebrities got excited online when they sang a celebrity-filled version of John Legend's "Imagine,quot; and posted it on Instagram. Although it was probably in good faith, the reaction was quite negative.

Since then, there have been plenty of parodies and online influencers who have tackled the video, including John Mayer, who teased the video earlier today. People Magazine picked up the singer's post in which he mocked the celebrity mashup.

The 42-year-old "Gravity,quot; singer shared an episode of his Current mood series on Saturday, claiming Gal had asked him to be in the video clip, but misunderstood what he was supposed to do. Mayer said in the clip that he believed they wanted me to sing "Imagine,quot; by Ariana Grande.

John edited his clip into the celebrity mix where he was singing the Ariana song. Obviously, the two songs are completely different in both theme and mood.

As previously reported, Gal's "Imagine,quot; video, featuring her, Will Ferrell, James Marsden, Kristen Wiig, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Kimmel and many others, was widely criticized by the public and social media users.

Gal started the video by saying she was "feeling a bit philosophical,quot; after seeing someone play the trumpet, so it seemed natural to sing "Imagine,quot; by the legendary Beatles leader. The reaction so far has been almost entirely negative, with some supporters arguing that it was done with good intentions.

Earlier today, Joe Rogan, who could possibly host the world's most popular podcast, Joe Rogan's experience – He spoke to his recurring guest Tom Segura about how deaf and out of touch the video clip was.

Ad

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ryan Reynolds also mocked the video, though it's unclear why the actor never mentioned it directly. Reynolds turned to his social media to say he had an "important message,quot; from an "important celebrity,quot;.



Post views:

0 0