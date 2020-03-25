John Mayer has the Ariana Grande version of Gal Gadot's song "Imagine" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML5a52d3df094b1242426a213c5e688baa11% %MINIFYHTML5a52d3df094b1242426a213c5e688baa12%

John Mayer made a sincere mistake. He claims that he was asked to participate in Gal Gadot's infamous version of the John Lennon song. Imagine, a somewhat hard effort of comfort that was greeted as a toilet paperless corridor by internet mobs.

A deadpan Mayer confessed his confusion on his regular online segment "Current Mood." "I have to clarify something. They actually asked me to be part of this. And I totally misunderstood the task. "

Instead of the 1971 John Lennon song, an ironic Mayer said he thought he was being asked to sing. Imagine, a track from Ariana Grande's 2019 album, Sweetener.

It is easy to confuse the two songs:

John Lennon's opening verse:

Imagine there is no heaven

It's easy if you try

No hell under us

Above us only heaven

Imagine all the people living for today

Ariana Grande's opening verse:

One step forward, both of us, nobody knows us

Get in the car as "Skrrt"

Stay awake all night, order me pad Thai

Then we will go to sleep until noon

Me without makeup, you in the bathtub

Bubbles and bubbles

This is a pleasure, feel that we never act so regularly

Mayer was kind enough to show us what her participation version would have been like had it been used.

At the end of the short clip, Mayer says, “Sorry? Not even close. But, she adds, "everything Ariana sings about sure sounds good now."

Check out Mayer's parody below: