John Legend jokes that he wants his daughter Luna to be more competitive

John Legend Don't waste time when it comes to board games.

On Tuesday, The voice coach joined Jimmy Fallon for a home version of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallonwhere he gave the nightly host an update on how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen They are doing it while social distancing. For the lifelong couple, find ways to support their children Moon, 3 and Miles22 months has been the most difficult part.

"We are learning how difficult it is to entertain them all day," he joked. John also shared that he has been playing tons of games with Luna, noting that he still hasn't understood the concept of winning.

"She's learning how to play hungry (hungry) hippos and I realized she's too nice when she plays," he continued. "He doesn't want to win all the way. Like, he wants us to tie every time. I want him to be a little more competitive and I like him to be nice, but I don't want him to lose or tie and want me to feel better about winning or drawing. So, we are working on it ".