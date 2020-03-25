John Legend jokes that he wants his daughter Luna to be more competitive

John Legend Don't waste time when it comes to board games.
On Tuesday, The voice coach joined Jimmy Fallon for a home version of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallonwhere he gave the nightly host an update on how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen They are doing it while social distancing. For the lifelong couple, find ways to support their children Moon, 3 and Miles22 months has been the most difficult part.
"We are learning how difficult it is to entertain them all day," he joked. John also shared that he has been playing tons of games with Luna, noting that he still hasn't understood the concept of winning.
"She's learning how to play hungry (hungry) hippos and I realized she's too nice when she plays," he continued. "He doesn't want to win all the way. Like, he wants us to tie every time. I want him to be a little more competitive and I like him to be nice, but I don't want him to lose or tie and want me to feel better about winning or drawing. So, we are working on it ".
Even when your little girl takes the initiative, she will give her EGOT-winning father some adorable words of encouragement. According to John, Luna will say, "No, Dad. You are doing well. You are doing well. You are well, we tie. Look, we tie." Although she won. He actually won. "
When it comes to entertaining himself and Chrissy, the "All of Me,quot; singer said that he and his wife have been watching many shows on Netflix. Right now, they are currently catching up Peaky Blinders and breaking through the new high-speed documentary series of the streaming service Tiger king.
Shifting gears, John and Jimmy discussed their recent live concert on Instagram Live, which featured an adorable cameo by Chrissy and Luna. After sharing that it was a "way to bring everyone together," the "Love Me Now,quot; singer admitted that there is a special benefit that comes with acting on social media.
"It's kind of creepy, but I'll say, because Instagram Live has the comments that pop up every time someone does one, it has little hearts going, you actually get more detailed Instagram Live comments than you would get from the audience," he explained. John. "You don't get the cheers, but you get … all kinds of random requests, questions, and you'd never get that from an audience unless, like, you stop and ask each individual for feedback."
Still feeling thoughtful, John added: "And there are a lot of dark sides right now, but the fact that these may be some of the positives we have, I think it makes it seem like we're experiencing it together, even though we're distancing ourselves from each other. others, and we are helping each other to overcome it. "
