Joe Buck gives hilarious play-by-play of people's daily activities

Joe Buck has found a way to keep himself busy during the global sports shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fox Sports main presenter turned to Twitter to help him keep his skills sharp by bringing game-by-game to fans who do everyday activities inside their homes.
So far, the results have been quite fun.
Dad hits a boy with basketball:
Exciting marble race:
This is an old one from last week. @jellesmarbles The Internet exploded with this gem and informs us that the blue marble is called Comet and the yellow is Pollo Loco. That being said, I did my best. My little brain went from "marbles,quot; to "balls,quot; in the middle of old habits. pic.twitter.com/DsaGuHhli6
– Joe Buck (@Buck) March 24, 2020
Crazy angle dart launcher:
Backyard soccer:
Golf trick shot:
Dog recovers football:
We can't wait to see what's next.
