Joe Buck gives hilarious play-by-play of people's daily activities

Joe Buck has found a way to keep himself busy during the global sports shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fox Sports main presenter turned to Twitter to help him keep his skills sharp by bringing game-by-game to fans who do everyday activities inside their homes.

MORE: Joe Buck is broadcasting daily life events to stay cool during quarantine

So far, the results have been quite fun.

Dad hits a boy with basketball:

Exciting marble race:

Crazy angle dart launcher:

MORE: How athletes are & # 39; social distanced & # 39; during the coronavirus outbreak

Backyard soccer:

Golf trick shot:

Dog recovers football:

We can't wait to see what's next.

