Joe Biden stuns "Sight" with "Corona Cure will make problem worse" – Deadline

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden has been accused of being out of the limelight when the coronavirus pandemic turns the country off.

So his handlers said he groomed them, Joe, and they scheduled a whirlwind of video appearances. So far, they have highlighted their famous ability to stumble over word salad.

Fresh from an online appearance in which he dropped his first point about the pandemic when his teleprompter allegedly didn't work, Biden reached The view seeking redemption. It appeared via satellite to reveal how it would handle the current coronavirus crisis.

He offered a gem in response to Sara Haines' question about whether companies should reopen very soon.

"Are you concerned, as Trump said, that we cannot allow the cure to be worse than the problem itself?" Haines asked.

Biden noted in his response that the COVID-19 cure "will make the problem worse, no matter what."

No one from The View followed for clarification. But social networks did not let him pass, taking advantage as a dog with a fleshy bone.