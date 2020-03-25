Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers bring joy to millions of people locked up – Deadline

People get nervous as coronavirus quarantines stretch for a week or more, depending on when he closed the lid of his bunker and began to ignore the screams from outside.

To the rescue come the nightly comics of the United States, who bring us news of comfort and happiness from their homes while we all try to maintain an appearance of normality.

Trevor Noah focused on President Trump's hope that the quarantine will end on Easter Sunday, presenting a skeptical version of the plan.

Jimmy Kimmel brought in another mini monologue, talking about a family that makes their son's 21st birthday special in isolation. Donald Trump is "working hard," the Senate agreed to a $ 2 trillion stimulus package and postponed the Olympics. . A Courteney Cox special appearance is also available as she comes face-to-face with Anthony Anthony's superfan cousin in a "Friends" trivia challenge. As usual, Kimmel solicited donations for a worthwhile cause, highlighting Meals on Wheels today.

Finally, Seth Meyers admitted that getting stuck at home was a bummer, but we all have to make the most of it.