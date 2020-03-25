Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel bring him home – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML680334ca63fec9831ce33823bb191f5311% %MINIFYHTML680334ca63fec9831ce33823bb191f5312%

Jimmy Fallon gets a little help from his family and musical guest John Legend in the latest #FallonAtHome segment of the Tonight Show. Her charity of the day is Feeding America, a national network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and more.

Seth Meyers returned with the second edition of his online nightly show, bringing his A closer look Segment to social networks with its usual vitriol.

In today's #minilogue, Jimmy Kimmel spoke about foolish politicians spreading nonsense about the coronavirus. Among his themes: Trump's plans for everything to return to normal at Easter, Melania tests negative for the virus, an Italian priest who accidentally uses Snapchat filters during a live broadcast of his mass. Dave Matthews also showed up to speak and act from his bathroom. As he did previously, Kimmel is making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during this quarantine. Today is World Central Kitchen, which helps chef José Andrés fight hunger worldwide.