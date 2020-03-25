Jeremy Renner's ex & # 39; very discouraged & # 39; for your request to reduce your child support payment

%MINIFYHTMLc57520d88e88de485d34cfe337c627b211% %MINIFYHTMLc57520d88e88de485d34cfe337c627b212%

In response to his presentation, Sonni Pacheco says: "It is very disappointing that in a time of global crisis there is another attempt to reduce the funds I trust to provide for our son."

Jeremy RennerSonni Pacheco's ex-wife has been "very discouraged" by "The Avengers"Star's request to reduce her monthly child support payments for her six-year-old daughter.



Q> The 49-year-old actor presented documents obtained by TMZ.com stating that his financial circumstances have changed dramatically in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the website, Renner has been paying Pacheco $ 30,000 a month (£ 25,540), tax-free, but believes Ava's "reasonable needs" cost around $ 11,000 a month (£ 9,350).

He also used the documents to reveal his trust issues with his ex, who he says is using the money as a "bribery fund" to support his lifestyle.

On Tuesday (March 24, 20), Pacheco responded to his former spouse's presentation in a statement to Fox News, in which he said he had decided to speak after what he called "seven years of hell."

"It is very discouraging that in a time of global crisis there is another attempt to reduce the funds I trust to provide for our son. The reported monthly income has been greatly exaggerated. As I have yet to receive the documentation that the cut on my birthday, "he said.

"I'm only aware of what I've read in the tabloids. I think it's time for seven years of hell, I'm starting to tackle the lies myself. First, I don't get $ 30,000 in monthly child support. Second, all my savings and savings Ava's have been exhausted due to attorneys' fees, as my concerns for Ava's safety have been an ongoing battle for years. I have always chosen and always will choose to protect Ava when I discover about the disruptive behavior exhibited by her father in their homes that endanger her. "

Pacheco had previously claimed that Renner bit her daughter as part of the battle for custody of the former couple.

However, he concluded his statement by insisting that he has no ill will from his ex, adding: "Last but not least, I choose love and continue to wish him well and a healthy and safe life."

Renner is currently isolating himself alongside Ava, and said in an Instagram post Tuesday that he is doing his best to keep his spirits up during the Covid-19 crisis.