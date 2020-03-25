Jenelle Evans talks about co-parenting with former Nathan Griffith in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine and sheds some shade!

%MINIFYHTMLf5a9e5ff411e135b9a8c0be2868b597911% %MINIFYHTMLf5a9e5ff411e135b9a8c0be2868b597912%

The new Coronavirus, COVID-19, has started a major global crisis and now people are in quarantine, which means that some family members may also be separated from each other. This is the case of Jenelle Evans and the son she shares with her ex, Nathan Griffith.

While she has the boy with her in North Carolina, the father is away from him, revealing how they keep in touch while practicing social distancing amid the pandemic.

So is! The Teen Mom star told her YouTube subscribers how she and her baby daddy, five-year-old Kaiser, during their separate isolation period.

It all started with a question from a fan that she quickly answered in the video.

"How is parenthood shared with Nathan?" Jenelle read a follower's question while rolling her eyes.

She went on to explain that: "Okay, he hasn't seen Kaiser much since we moved back to North Carolina because he is in Florida and his mother is in Tennessee, so Kaiser just FaceTimes with Nathan right now." Of course, the virus continues, but Nathan lives in Florida, so … that depends on him. "

It seems like he just had to take this opportunity to throw some shade on his ex.

Meanwhile, he also spoke about his reconciliation with David Eason, just a few months after he insisted that he was afraid for his life and the safety of his children.

But now, Jenelle told a completely different story, even revealing that she was the one who contacted him and apologized!

& # 39; So, while I was in Tennessee, I contacted David and said & # 39; I'm sorry. He contacted me again and asked: & # 39; for what? & # 39 ;, And I told him that I think we finished things abruptly and that we have to try and work things. It was for our family and our marriage. And he said, "Okay." Okay then.



