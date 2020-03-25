Jenelle Evans reveals that she took the first step toward her reconciliation with David Eason: the teen mom star was called to apologize!

%MINIFYHTML1ddc6bc1b4c52ed5eb23840b8d41c91411% %MINIFYHTML1ddc6bc1b4c52ed5eb23840b8d41c91412%

Fans were happy that Jenelle Evans had turned away from her controversial husband David Eason and even received a restraining order against him at some point! That being said, they were definitely very disappointed to learn that not only were they back together again, but it was the Teen Mom star who took the first step toward reconciliation.

Jenelle spoke about this during a question and answer video she posted on YouTube.

%MINIFYHTML1ddc6bc1b4c52ed5eb23840b8d41c91413% %MINIFYHTML1ddc6bc1b4c52ed5eb23840b8d41c91414%

Their new stance on the whole matter is dramatically different from what she had said before when they first parted ways.

%MINIFYHTML1ddc6bc1b4c52ed5eb23840b8d41c91415% %MINIFYHTML1ddc6bc1b4c52ed5eb23840b8d41c91416%

At that time, he turned to social media to chillingly write: "I am afraid for my life and the well-being of my children."

But now, not even five months later, he told his YouTube subscribers that he called him to apologize!

‘So, while I was in Tennessee, I'm not going to lie. I contacted him first and I said, I said, "Sorry," he said.

In case you get very confused and ruin your brain trying to figure out what he could possibly feel for David, Jenelle quickly explained it to him, admitting that he felt the same way.

"He contacted me again and asked," (apologizing?) Why? "And I said that I think we ended things abruptly and that we need to try to work things out for our family and our marriage. And he said," Okay. "

The reality show celebration went on to say: continued So once we started talking again, he came to visit us 2 or 3 times and when he did, I said, ‘Things have to change. We cannot be so unhappy. We have to start communicating with each other about our problems and we have to solve it. We can't let the same thing happen. "

Ad %MINIFYHTML1ddc6bc1b4c52ed5eb23840b8d41c91432% %MINIFYHTML1ddc6bc1b4c52ed5eb23840b8d41c91432%

Sure enough, Jenelle and the children have moved back to North Carolina once again, and she and her husband are apparently determined to remain "positive no matter what."



Post views:

0 0