Jenelle Evans confirms that she and David Eason are back together, and now she claims that he was never abusive.

Former Teen mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans has confirmed that she and David Eason have reconciled and are working on their marriage. Four months ago Evans wrote on Instagram that he had left Eason after filing a restraining order against him, but now he says he was never abusive to her or her children.

During a question-and-answer video last weekend, fans couldn't help but ask him about the status of his relationship with Eason after the couple had been seen a handful of times after their breakup. The 28-year-old clarified things by revealing that they were giving his marriage another chance.

"He and I are deciding to work things out right now and we are taking it slowly," Evans said.

When the reality star announced her separation from Eason in October 2019, she said she had "filed papers,quot; and was moving with her children to Nashville. But in his new video, Evans says he moved into the house he shared with Eason in North Carolina.

"The reason I went back to North Carolina is because I can't pay the rent and the mortgage: I have to choose one or the other. And I have a house here that I have. I don't own the apartment in Tennessee, so I decided to move again, "Evans explained.

He added that all children have their own space in the North Carolina house plus 11 acres of land for them to play. Evans explained that his sons, Kaiser and Ensley, missed the animals on the property, so they decided to return and "things are going pretty well."

Evans, who shares Ensley, 3, with Eason, is also the mother of Jace, 10, with Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 5, who he shares with Nathan Griffith. Eason is also the father of 12-year-old Maryssa from a previous relationship.

Evans states in her video that "a lot has changed,quot; between her and Eason since she announced their separation, and now they are trying to make their marriage work. She also changed her tone about the abuse allegations, now claiming that Eason has never abused her or the children.

"We have always had disagreements and those would become big arguments and this is why I decided to go home and resolve my relationship because ultimately it is for my family," Evans said.

He also revealed that he called Eason first after he moved to Tennessee and apologized to him for ending things abruptly. She says she told him they should try to work things out for his family, and he agreed.

Jenelle Evans claims that once she and David Eason started talking again, she told him that things had to change because they couldn't be so unhappy. Instead, you want to communicate so that the same things don't keep happening over and over and the arguments can stop.



