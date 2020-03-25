Jeannie Mai and Jeezy face a coronavirus crisis with a & # 39; gangster & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLcd3d6ccaad4e5a47708256b63b6bfaab11% %MINIFYHTMLcd3d6ccaad4e5a47708256b63b6bfaab12%

The co-host of & # 39; Real & # 39; says that she and her boyfriend are doing & # 39; amazing & # 39; while they are quarantined together at home, while her mother has her home to herself because she is part of a population at risk.

Jeannie mai and Jeezy (formerly known as Young jeezy) are enjoying each other's company amid the coronavirus pandemic. The television personality reveals that she and her boyfriend are quarantined together at their home.

Although some people are already bored in their self-isolation, the fashionista and her rapper boyfriend maintain their positive attitude. "(Jeezy and I) look at each other in the quarantine like, 'Yeah, if we can do this, we're gangsters,'" he tells ET Online in a video chat interview, adding: " We are (doing) incredible. "

In any case, the practice of staying at home has been a good experience for Jeannie, who admits that she is "super introverted, which means that I love quality conversations, I love intimacy". She further explains: "I love the thoughtful presence for each other, so this is a dream for me and allows me to focus on how to support the people who need it."

Jeannie also shares that her mother has Jeannie's house to herself, because she is part of a population at risk for COVID-19. She, however, makes sure to keep in touch with her mother in a healthy way, saying that they still visit. On how they spend their time in the middle of the quarantine, the 41-year-old woman says that she, her mother, and Jeezy recently made egg rolls together.

Praising her boyfriend Jeezy as "such an inspiring person to be around," Jeannie also says they are looking for a way to help in this time of crisis. "So we've been looking for ways to help the community," he says.

During the interview, Jeannie also talks about how the coronavirus pandemic affects her program. "The real"." All of us women are on hiatus, so it's not affecting as much right now, "says Mai." But it is very important to have social media to stay in touch with our fans. I love that our program is meant to entertain and educate and also to enlighten people. We are silly, fun and passionate, so the show that takes place every day helps people get distracted. "

Originally, the show was scheduled to return in mid-April, but now Jeannie isn't sure when they will be filming again. "We don't know if we can shoot again. We don't know if we could have a live audience. Why should we be able to do it when everything is quarantined? That wouldn't be safe," he shares.

"It could be months," he continues. "We will be back in mid-April, but right now, no one is doing anything until we know that the United States is safe, until we know that the United States is cured … that's our focus right now."