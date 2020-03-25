Jane Goodall is self-insulating too

Jane Goodall is isolated these days along with everyone else as a fundraising tour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He stays at his family's home in England, not Tanzania, his main home when he's not on the road.
Dr. Goodall changed the way the world sees chimpanzees with an investigation that began when she first went to Africa 60 years ago, in July, a young woman with no college degree, to observe chimpanzees in the wild in what which is now the Gombe Stream Research Center in Tanzania.
She later became a tireless advocate for chimpanzees in captivity. When they began their work, chimpanzees were routinely used in medical research, a practice that Dr. Goodall and other advocates helped stop in the US. USA
Today, the Jane Goodall Institute supports the continuation of research that began at the Gombe Stream Research Center, as well as community engagement programs in conservation and education. With the closure of international travel, the institute, which operates in 30 countries, recently held a virtual global meeting. "It worked much better than I thought," he said. "I was really impressed.
I called Dr. Goodall on Thursday and talked to him for about half an hour on the subject of humans, animals, the coronavirus pandemic and what gives him hope.
Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
How are you?
Well, I started out feeling incredibly frustrated because I was grounded. And then I thought, well, okay, that's not useful. So I started to think of all the different ways I could stay out of the audience without being there, so to speak. And then I thought, well, my gosh, I'm about four years late on emails. I can start with that. And I also have about eight or nine years of loads of stuff, lecture tour stuff that was abandoned with no time to figure it out before I left again. So I started that. It is crazy.
So has this pause allowed you to back off a bit?
It's catching up, you know. But there are some things that are incredibly troubling. In the USA USA There are people who can apply for unemployment or something like that. But what happens in Tanzania, for example? The people who run the bars, the restaurants, sell food on the side of the road, everything is forbidden now. And they earn enough to stay alive for a week and pay the rent and there is no social security, nothing for them.
Being isolated has made me wonder what it must be like for isolated chimpanzees in captivity, who depend on physical closeness and touch.
I think about it all the time. I've thought about it ever since I saw secretly filmed images of these social beings in 5-foot-by-5-foot cage medical research labs. The first time I entered one of those labs. It was horrendous. And solitary confinement. As you say, it is bad enough for us, but we have all these other forms of distraction. And what about these animals that have nothing?
But you know the other thing is, if you're trying to look for side dishes at this horrible time. It has revived the discussion on animal trafficking, the sale of wild animals for food or medicine. They all point the finger at China, but the government It totally banned markets, sold animals for food and trafficked, imported wild animals. So we just have to hope that, due to the magnitude of this pandemic, they keep that ban. At the moment it is temporary, but hopefully they will apply it forever and close the market for animals used in traditional medicine.
Are there any particular achievements of yours that stand out in terms of their future impact?
I was the eighth person in Cambridge history to enter without a bachelor's degree. And he was really scared. You can imagine. And of course it didn't help when the teachers told me that I had done everything wrong. I shouldn't have called the chimps, they should have been numbered. And I couldn't talk about personality, mind or emotion because they were unique to us. But luckily my dog had taught me otherwise as a child. In order to face them, not aggressively. Calmly, you know, I kept talking about it that way. And I remember that the first scientific article I wrote was for Nature and I think it was about the use of tools, I think. So I described the chimpanzees, gave them names, and they left the names.
But when I got the item back they made corrections and crossed out all the places where I put it. I mean, one thing is very clear, the difference between the sexes. But the animals were "his,quot;. So angry I crossed out the "is,quot; and they left it. So that was the first advance. And I think because chimpanzees were discovered to be as biologically as we are, along with the behavior shown in Hugo [van Lawick's] films and photographs, it really pushed science to think in a less reductionist way.
We are not separate from the rest of the animal kingdom, we are part of it. Gradually, that has become increasingly conventional. That's one thing, helping people understand that animals have personalities, minds, and emotions, and now you can study those things.
My position is that ultimately there will be a time without animal testing. What I liked about the chimpanzee's situation is that he was in it from an ethical point of view, but the fact that the chimpanzees were placed in sanctuaries because the research was not helpful, it was a much better result than if it had been done for ethical reasons. It is like fossil fuel. People say we want to stop using fossil fuels now. Well that's clearly impossible. You can't stop something suddenly. And this animal medical research will not stop suddenly, although I wish it would. The problem is that people who work on alternatives simply don't get the right support.
Back to our current situation. How is it where you are now?
It is a family house. We came here in the war. It was from my grandmother. I am looking out the window at the tree I climbed as a child and I am looking at all the books I read as a child, my Dr. Doolittles and my Tarzans, and me and my dog, Rusty. There is a great photo of him in front of me, the dog that taught me about animals, which of course have minds, personalities and emotions.
Any personal advice on what might help with isolation?
Sense of humor. There is all this nonsense about toilet paper. There are two very funny videos. Apparently one is of a man sitting on his toilet and a dog comes in and steals the toilet roll. And then there is another different man sitting in another bathroom and the dog comes and grabs one end of the scroll and follows him. He comes down the stairs and the man on the toilet is sitting watching his paper rumble in front of him. The dog takes him to another man. During all this we have to maintain a sense of humor.