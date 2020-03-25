Jane Goodall is self-insulating too

I think about it all the time. I've thought about it ever since I saw secretly filmed images of these social beings in 5-foot-by-5-foot cage medical research labs. The first time I entered one of those labs. It was horrendous. And solitary confinement. As you say, it is bad enough for us, but we have all these other forms of distraction. And what about these animals that have nothing?

But you know the other thing is, if you're trying to look for side dishes at this horrible time. It has revived the discussion on animal trafficking, the sale of wild animals for food or medicine. They all point the finger at China, but the government It totally banned markets, sold animals for food and trafficked, imported wild animals. So we just have to hope that, due to the magnitude of this pandemic, they keep that ban. At the moment it is temporary, but hopefully they will apply it forever and close the market for animals used in traditional medicine.

Are there any particular achievements of yours that stand out in terms of their future impact?

I was the eighth person in Cambridge history to enter without a bachelor's degree. And he was really scared. You can imagine. And of course it didn't help when the teachers told me that I had done everything wrong. I shouldn't have called the chimps, they should have been numbered. And I couldn't talk about personality, mind or emotion because they were unique to us. But luckily my dog ​​had taught me otherwise as a child. In order to face them, not aggressively. Calmly, you know, I kept talking about it that way. And I remember that the first scientific article I wrote was for Nature and I think it was about the use of tools, I think. So I described the chimpanzees, gave them names, and they left the names.

But when I got the item back they made corrections and crossed out all the places where I put it. I mean, one thing is very clear, the difference between the sexes. But the animals were "his,quot;. So angry I crossed out the "is,quot; and they left it. So that was the first advance. And I think because chimpanzees were discovered to be as biologically as we are, along with the behavior shown in Hugo [van Lawick's] films and photographs, it really pushed science to think in a less reductionist way.

We are not separate from the rest of the animal kingdom, we are part of it. Gradually, that has become increasingly conventional. That's one thing, helping people understand that animals have personalities, minds, and emotions, and now you can study those things.