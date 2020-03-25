James Corden to present & # 39; Late Late Show & # 39; with Billie Eilish – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLc81f2cfdd25b25ccdfb2b4712c2f65c411% %MINIFYHTMLc81f2cfdd25b25ccdfb2b4712c2f65c412%

James Corden to present prime time Late Late Show special after production on the CBS talk show closed earlier this month

The entertainer is host Homefest: James Corden's Late Corridor Special Monday, March 30 at 10pm. He will present the Brit in his garage, chatting with stars like David Blaine and Will Ferrell, as well as the musical performance of South Korean K-Pop sensations Brea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, Dua Lipa in London and Billie Eilish with Finneas and John Legend in Los Angeles.

All guests will appear from the safety of their homes as the coronavirus epidemic continues.

Corden had been the only presenter on the nightly show not posting videos from home, aside from the emotional appearances to present a replay of his first performance on the show's fifth anniversary. The likes of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert have also been producing clips at home for the past week.

Corden and guests will encourage viewers to follow the guidelines recommended by CDC and government officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce stress in the medical community. It will also provide information on how viewers can donate money to The CDC Foundation and Feed the Children.

The special is produced by Fulwell 73 and CBS Television Studios. It will be produced by Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe.

"As The Late Late Show went off the air, we've been thinking of different ways to try and put on a show right now, "Winston and Crabbe said." With the help of some wonderful guests, we're going to try to put on the best show possible, entertain, raise awareness, Raise money and hopefully lift your spirits. Shooting from James' garage may be far from perfect, but given the circumstances, we hope that you can help someone, somewhere who needs a little joy right now. " .