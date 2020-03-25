Jackson Browne regrets attending Love Rocks NYC benefit after testing positive for coronavirus

WENN

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member states that he does not need any type of medication and will not require hospitalization because his symptoms are actually quite mild.

Singer / songwriter Jackson Browne has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tells Rolling Stone that he sought medical help when his temperature recently increased and he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

"My symptoms are really very mild, so I don't need any medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that," says the "Running on Empty" singer, urging everyone to take the guidelines for staying home seriously. .

"Many people who have it are not going to be evaluated," he adds. "They have no symptoms, but they could have and could transmit it. That's what younger readers need to understand: They must participate in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not contacting anyone, not see anyone. "

Browne now regrets a recent trip to New York for the benefit of Love Rocks NYC, which was streamed live on March 12 without an audience due to concerns about the coronavirus, because he believes that's where he contracted the life-threatening virus.

"Now I wish I hadn't gone to New York and made this benefit," he says. "You must assume you have it. You must assume that somehow you could easily pass it on to someone else."

Browne now joins Placido Domingo, Bon Jovi star David Bryanrapper Slim bully Y Will rocker Chuck billy among famous musicians, who have tested positive for the virus.