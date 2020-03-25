Italy closes more industries, but critics say it is not enough | News from Italy

Rome Italy – As the coronavirus continues to spread in Italy, many of the country's industries are closing.

Businesses that are the last to be affected include automobile and clothing manufacturers, rental services, real estate construction and tourism companies.

"We are slowing down the country's engine," President Giuseppe Conte said in a Facebook message Saturday night.

"It is a difficult decision, but it prepares us to face the most acute phase of the infection."

Italy, the European epicenter of the pandemic, is the most affected country in the world right now, in terms of deaths and an increasing number of infections.

Conte's decree was signed on Sunday, a day after Italy released a world record for coronavirus deaths, with 793 people dying within 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the death toll increased by 743 to 6,820.

The shutdown began Tuesday and will remain in effect until April 3, but the companies have had until Wednesday to adopt the directive.

If they do not, the authorities will forcibly shut down their activities for 30 days.

Critics have said the list of 80 sectors that are exempt is too long.

Includes supermarkets; grocery stores; companies associated with the production and distribution of medicines and medical devices; banks; insurance companies; mail offices; press kiosks; IT repair; tobacco shops; energy and gas companies; waste collection and processing; producers of plastics, paper, aluminum and chemical products; Oil refineries; civil engineer; machine production; professional consulting; Wooden packaging; cleaning of houses and call centers.

Essential public services like transportation will continue.

"We are moderately satisfied because it established a principle, but the decree leaves too many windows open," Andrea Agazzi, general secretary of the Federation of Metalworkers (FIOM) of the city of Bergamo, told Al Jazeera.

Accumulated pressure of local mayors

The new measures came after regional political leaders in Lombardy, where the virus has taken hold, he asked stricter regulation in their areas.

"Recent data requires that we act as soon as possible: we can reverse an ever-troubling tide only with additional action that restricts all personal contacts," said Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana.

As of March 17, 40 percent of those traveling in the northern region were still on the move, Lt. Governor Fabrizio Sala said.

"This is not enough to contain the virus," he told reporters.

Even before Conte's announcement, Governor Fontana had already promoted a new rigid set of regulations in the region on Saturday.

In Lombardy, all construction companies not involved in the construction of sanitary facilities must suspend work.

Decentralized branches of public offices, vacation apartments, and hotels must also close.

Regional regulations also require switching to teleworking for all professional activities that are generally carried out in private offices.

Open-air markets are banned, and anyone who meets in groups of more than two is at risk of being fined up to 5,000 euros ($ 5,350).

The province of Bergamo in Lombardy is one of the main industrial centers in Italy.

But, with more than 6,400 people infected, it has also become the focus of the virus.

Agazzi said most local companies have shut down their engines or are running at reduced capacity since unions and business owners reached an agreement on March 14 with the government on mandatory safety measures for all locations in job.

But that was not enough to stop the spread of the infection, so he believes the block should be tighter.

"It is almost difficult for me to understand what is prohibited by this decree," Agazzi said.

All major unions share Agazzi's opinion and have threatened to go on strike if non-essential production lines remain open.

"In an emergency like this, a government is required to make difficult decisions, and it is difficult to imagine that someone could come up with a detailed and precise procedure for everyone in just one day," Alfonso Gambardella, professor of administration at Bocconi University, told him he said to Al Jazeera.

"The government has given some indication; now we need to react and self-regulate our companies responsibly," he said.

Concerns about the economic impact of the shutdown have increased. According to the General Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria), Italy will lose 100 billion euros ($ 108 billion) a month.

On March 16, the government approved a € 25 billion package to ease the economic downturn. The decree temporarily banned any layoffs of employees, as well as a partial tax suspension for March and April, along with the extension of unemployment insurance, independent worker subsidies, and liquidity assistance from the state lender, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

But Gambardella believes that the country still needs more support.

"If we don't inject some liquidity,quot; Gambardella said: "We will face a permanent setback instead of a temporary one. "