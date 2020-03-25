IT among 4 chosen as Nat Geo Series publishes new photo on Aretha Franklin's birthday – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLcc24422871433a525149ba0cf104afc411% %MINIFYHTMLcc24422871433a525149ba0cf104afc412%

YOU. is configured to repeat on Genius: Aretha, the next installment of her popular anthology from Imagine Television and Fox 21 TV Studios, starring Cynthia Erivo as the Queen of the Soul.

Omar Dorsey, Antonique Smith Y Tina fears They have also joined the project as recurring, while Ethan Henry is set up as a guest star as MLK, Jr. Most castings occurred just before Genius: ArethaLike all the other television series and movies in production, they closed a week and a half ago due to the coronavirus-related health crisis.

%MINIFYHTMLcc24422871433a525149ba0cf104afc413% %MINIFYHTMLcc24422871433a525149ba0cf104afc414%

Also, on what would have been Aretha Franklin's 78th birthday today, March 25, Nat Geo released a new image for the show with Erivo as the music legend.

%MINIFYHTMLcc24422871433a525149ba0cf104afc415% %MINIFYHTMLcc24422871433a525149ba0cf104afc416% Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Carolyn Franklin, and Patrice Covington as Erma Franklin in National Geographic's GENIUS: ARETHA.

photo: National Geographic / Richard DuCree



YOU. He will play Ken Cunningham, a fashion designer who is approaching Aretha to invest in his Harlem-based business. A self-made entrepreneur, also socially conscious, with a "company that fosters self-determination," Ken is immediately intrigued by Aretha, stunned by his talent, and it isn't long until the two become lovers.

Related story Coronavirus: Disney TV Studios closes production on & # 39; Genius: Aretha & # 39 ;, postpones filming for all pilots

(From left to right) Omar Dorsey, Antonique Smith and Tina Fears

Shutterstock; Facebook



Dorsey will play James Cleveland, a chubby and bright young woman in a light blue suit. The new choir director, James, came from Chicago to join the CL Franklin church in Detroit, and makes a special effort to befriend and train Little Re, who realizes and likes him to be gay.

Smith will play Barbara Franklin, Pastor CL Franklin's loving, devoted, and always supportive wife. A woman of great faith, committed to being the kind of exemplary wife described in the Bible, will encounter a crushing revelation when she finds out about her husband's great transgression.

Fears will play Clara Ward, the lead singer of the Clara Ward Singers, a leading gospel group, and tour the revival circuit with CL Franklin, Aretha's father.

Ethan Henry, Martin Luther King Jr.

Shutterstock



King Jr. (Henry) is an apprentice to CL Franklin & # 39; s. But as Aretha becomes an extremely famous singer and a supporter of Dr. King, he finds that she is a more useful associate than her father, and CL Franklin resents having to put Aretha in the background.

Regarded as the first authoritative, definitively scripted limited series on Franklin's life, Genius: Aretha It was slated for a spring premiere on National Geographic channels in 172 countries and 43 languages. In light of the production suspension on the coronavirus pandemic, that will carry over to a later time.

Writer Suzan-Lori Parks is an executive producer and producer for Genius: Aretha, with Clive Davis Craig Kallman also executive producer. Imagine is teaming up with Warner Music Group for the third season, which will again be produced by Imagine executive Grazer, Ron Howard. Returning executive producers also include Ken Biller, Ken Biller, Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane of MWM Studios, and Sam Sokolow. Diana Son joins as executive producer.

YOU. appeared in front of Eddie Murphy in the Netflix function Dolemite is my name. His next movie Monster hunter, In which he stars alongside Mila Jovovich and Ron Pearlman, Sony / Screen Gems will launch in full this fall. Your podcast, Expeditiously, generates more than a million downloads per month.

On television, T.I. stars alongside Cardi B and Chance The Rapper in Netflix's hit reality series Rhythm + Flow, which has just been renewed for a second season. It also has the popular VH1 reality series. YOU. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. YOU. He is represented by APA, Brian Sher from Category 5 Entertainment and attorney A.J. Brandenstein

Dorsey is represented by Innovative and Aligned Entertainment. Fears are represented by the Gill Talent Group. Henry is represented by Avalon Artists & E85 Artist Management