Istanbul Prosecutor Accuses Saudi Suspects in Khashoggi Murder | Jamal Khashoggi News

The Istanbul prosecutor's office said it had prepared an indictment against 20 suspects for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, including Saudi Arabia's former deputy chief of general intelligence and a former royal adviser.

Khashoggi's assassination at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 caused a global uproar, tarnishing the image of the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)

Plus:

Some western governments, as well as the CIA, said they believed MBS ordered the murder, a charge Saudi officials have denied.

The prosecutor's office said the indictment accuses Saudi Arabia's former deputy chief of general intelligence, Ahmed al-Asiri, and former royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani of having "instigated premeditated killings with monstrous intent." .

He accuses 18 others of carrying out the murder of Khashoggi, an American resident and columnist for the Washington Post, the prosecution said in a statement.

The indictment was based on the analysis of the suspects' mobile phone records, records of their entry and exit into Turkey and the presence at the consulate, witness statements, and analysis of Khashoggi's phone, laptop and iPad, according to the statement.

Saudi Arabia's media ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In December, a Saudi court sentenced five people to death and three to jail for the Khashoggi murder. But a Saudi prosecutor said there was no evidence connecting al-Qahtani to the murder, and the court dismissed the charges against al-Asiri.