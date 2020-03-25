Israeli Parliament Speaker resigns, easing constitutional turmoil

JERUSALEM – Israel's Speaker of Parliament Yuli Edelstein, a staunch ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, abruptly resigned on Wednesday instead of complying with an order from the Supreme Court to allow lawmakers to elect his successor.
The move will allow Benny Gantz's blue and white opposition party and other opponents of Mr. Netanyahu to take control of the legislative process.
In a farewell gift to the conflicting Prime Minister, Edelstein said his resignation as a Knesset speaker would take effect only on Friday, ensuring that anti-Netanyahu lawmakers would have to wait until next week to assert his new power.
But the Blue and White party said it would seek to set aside the delay and choose a new speaker immediately.
The resignation of Mr. Edelstein, 61, a refusenik who spent three years in a Soviet prison before emigrating to Israel in 1987 and who had headed Parliament since 2013, seemed to avoid a constitutional crisis that had been brewing for weeks.
Opponents of Mr. Netanyahu, whose provisional government maintains control of the state machinery, won a slim majority in the March 2 parliamentary elections, the third consecutive inconclusive vote in the past year.
Its leader, Mr. Gantz, has a limited window to form a government and has made proposals to Mr. Netanyahu and his Likud party about joining a unity coalition, among other things, citing the emergency posed by the coronavirus outbreak. But Mr. Netanyahu has insisted that he remain prime minister in any case.
To put pressure on Mr. Netanyahu, who is awaiting trial on corruption charges, Gantz and his allies want Parliament to enact legislation that prevents Mr. Netanyahu from running if the country is forced into a fourth election.
But Mr. Edelstein, a member of Mr. Netanyahu's conservative Likud party, got in the way. Citing the virus, Mr. Edelstein dissolved Parliament for the first time last week and then let it reconvene, but said he would not allow a vote to choose a new speaker.
On Monday, the Supreme Court declared that Mr. Edelstein's position "undermines the foundations of the democratic process,quot; and ordered him to yield on Wednesday.
Some Likud ministers accused the court of a "judicial coup d'état,quot; and urged Mr. Edelstein to challenge the ruling. But Mr. Edelstein objected.
"As a Democrat, as a Zionist Jew, as someone who fought against dark regimes and as Speaker of the House, I will not let Israel deteriorate into anarchy," he said in a statement. "I will not allow a civil war."
He denounced the high court ruling as an "extreme and unilateral interpretation,quot; of the law that "undermines the foundations of Israeli democracy," but said he was resigning "for the good of the State of Israel and to renew the spirit of a statesman." . "
He added: "We will pray and work for better days."