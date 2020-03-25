Israeli Parliament Speaker resigns, easing constitutional turmoil

JERUSALEM – Israel's Speaker of Parliament Yuli Edelstein, a staunch ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, abruptly resigned on Wednesday instead of complying with an order from the Supreme Court to allow lawmakers to elect his successor.

The move will allow Benny Gantz's blue and white opposition party and other opponents of Mr. Netanyahu to take control of the legislative process.

In a farewell gift to the conflicting Prime Minister, Edelstein said his resignation as a Knesset speaker would take effect only on Friday, ensuring that anti-Netanyahu lawmakers would have to wait until next week to assert his new power.

But the Blue and White party said it would seek to set aside the delay and choose a new speaker immediately.