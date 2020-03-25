Irish races face big challenge after closing | Racing News

Horse Racing Ireland President Nicky Hartery admits the sport is likely facing its "biggest challenge,quot; after the decision was made to suspend racing until mid-April.

Ireland had been running behind closed doors since March 13 as countries around the world fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

However, on Tuesday the Irish government announced that it would cancel all sporting events, including those without spectators, until at least April 19, leaving the HRI board to assess the implications at a meeting on Wednesday.

Hartery said: "Most importantly, as a country, we do everything we can individually and collectively to combat Covid-19 transmission and focus on our health, ensuring that resources, such as medical facilities and staff, are allocated where needed more.

"We have always said that the racing facilities are at the disposal of the Government. Yesterday (Tuesday), the HSE began preparations to use the Cork Racecourse in Mallow as a much-needed testing center for the virus, and the center will be operational by starting tomorrow.

"Horse Racing Ireland will work with HSE and the Government to identify other elements of race staff and infrastructure that could be used in the coordinated reaction to the crisis."

Hartery also acknowledged financial concerns surrounding a long absence from races, but moved to assure participants that the governing body will do everything possible to access support.

He added: "We fully understand the anxiety that people experience. Together we face an unprecedented public health crisis and the health of our people is paramount. There is also considerable anxiety surrounding the worsening economic situation.

"We are well aware that the thousands of people in our industry face great uncertainty in the coming weeks and months.

"I would say: rest assured that we are working on your behalf with the government to establish the necessary supports to overcome this crisis and to compete again as soon as we can.

"Irish racing is a tough sector and we've overcome past challenges like foot-and-mouth disease and equine flu."

"This is perhaps our greatest challenge, but working together, we will also overcome it."

The HRI board reviewed the 10 games that took place until Tuesday behind closed doors, with strict protocols, and CEO Brian Kavanagh believes those successful meetings may be a help later on.

He said: "We have run 10 race matches behind closed doors in the past two weeks through the diligence of key stakeholders in the industry; key racetrack staff, HRI and IHRB staff; the Order of Malta and doctors, and the media.

"What this has shown is that career matches can be organized safely and at the same time offer some level of business continuity for a crucial rural industry."

"The life experience gained from organizing these meetings behind closed doors can help us get back to competing as soon as possible. However, for the immediate future, there are more important priorities."

The board also agreed that "a series of measures is necessary to support the financial, physical and mental well-being of industry participants."

Kavanagh added: "Like most industries, the racing and farming sector will have to look ahead now.

"We will continue our commitment to the Government around the supports available to the many people in our industry who have now lost their jobs and whose earning capacity has been dramatically reduced."

"Careers and breeding are compatible with almost 29,000 FTE, mainly in rural Ireland, and a sustained period without races affects thousands of those jobs.

"When the races were behind closed doors, many employees, including bookmakers, Tote staff, catering staff and other racetrack service providers, stopped winning.

"Starting yesterday's strike, many others, including horsemen, trainers, stable staff, the media, and many other service providers, joined that list.

"In the long term, the cessation of racing has significant financial implications for racetracks, sales companies, breeders and betting organizations like Tote.

"Supports will be needed for each of these areas, and HRI will work with all parties to achieve this."