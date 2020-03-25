IPhone screen mirroring now supports some Dell laptops – BGR

%MINIFYHTML068a719560669df17f1c5b5cd5257d9211% %MINIFYHTML068a719560669df17f1c5b5cd5257d9212%

New Dell laptops can mirror the iPhone screen with the help of the new Dell Mobile Connect app.

Announced at CES 2020, the app also allows you to take calls and send text messages from your laptop, as well as check notifications and transfer certain types of files.

Dell Mobile Connect also runs on Android and requires a relatively new laptop to get started.

If you own an iPhone and a Mac, then you're probably taking advantage of a useful feature that Apple released a few years ago to make switching between the two devices easier. Called Continuity, the feature allows you to resume the work that started in certain applications, including the browser and Mail, on the other device. The feature also allows you to take calls and send text messages directly on the Mac. Add to those fast wireless transfers and you'll end up with the kind of inter-device interaction that's not really available on Android.

Windows 10 supports Android mirroring, and Huawei implemented a similar feature on their devices last year. But Windows and Android come from two different companies and are not a natural pair. With that in mind, mirroring the iPhone to a Windows 10 Dell laptop may seem unnatural. But now it is possible.

Announced at CES 2020, the functionality will be the first for Windows 10 devices, but also for iPhone. With the help of two versions of the Dell Mobile Connect app, one for Windows and one for iOS, you can view the iPhone screen on your Windows desktop and control it with the mouse. The feature should come in handy when it comes to increasing productivity at work along with giving you a way to quickly respond to messages.

In addition to displaying the iPhone screen, the application also allows you to answer calls and send and receive SMS and MMS text messages directly from your laptop. However, there is no support for iMessage.

The Dell Mobile Connect app will also display notifications on the phone and support wireless photo and video transfers between the two devices. You will be able to drag and drop files, but the feature does not work with documents at this time. The feature mimics the Your Phone app that Microsoft created to allow similar control over Android phones and iPhones. However, your phone works better with Android devices than with iOS devices – screen mirroring is not possible for iPhone in the Microsoft app.

You'll need a relatively new Dell or Alienware laptop to take advantage of the new feature, 2018 or later, as well as an iPhone running at least iOS 11. The feature works with Android, of course, as you download the same Dell (Alienware) App. Mobile Connect from Google Play Store.

