IPhone 12 launch may be delayed for months due to coronavirus – BGR

The launch of Apple's iPhone 12 may be delayed due to the coronavirus.

The iPhone 12 launch was planned for September, but Apple is concerned that the economic impact of the coronavirus will significantly decrease initial sales.

The iPhone 12 launch schedule will reportedly end in May.

With the coronavirus pandemic still spreading, there is now a chance that the launch of Apple's iPhone 12 may be delayed by a few months, according to a new report by Nikkei. While we've seen previous reports that the iPhone 12, which will be the first iPhone to support 5G connectivity, could be delayed until November, the new report suggests that the iPhone 12 version could be delayed further.

Apple executives are reportedly concerned that demand for the next-generation device is unusually low due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus on economies around the world. Even if Apple can speed up iPhone production and hit stores in September this year, the simple reality is that today's consumers have far less disposable income than a month ago. In turn, Apple reportedly wants to avoid a situation where the world's collective eyes effectively ignore the launch of the iPhone 12 due to more pressing issues.

The report adds:

"Leaving supply chain constraint aside, Apple is concerned that the current situation will significantly reduce consumers' appetite for updating their phones, which could lead to moderate reception of the first iPhone 5G," said a source. with direct knowledge of the discussion. "They need the first iPhone 5G to be a success."

It is a valid point, and Apple is apparently caught in a losing situation if the coronavirus cannot be contained in a timely manner. Suffice it to say that people just won't care, hypothetically speaking, if the iPhone 12 ships with a 30-day battery life and military-grade camera technology if they still care about how they'll pay the rent. the month.

As it stands now, much of the United States remains in lockdown mode, and some states like California have enacted "stay home,quot; directives for the majority of the population. As a result, Apple employees currently work from home, which is another fact that could affect the implementation of the iPhone 12.

Engineering development of the iPhone 5G has also been affected by travel restrictions introduced in the US. The US, China and other places to fight the coronavirus, two people with knowledge of Apple's calendar said. The company was supposed to work with vendors to develop a more concrete prototype for the new phones from early March, but it had to delay such a close collaboration, which requires hands-on testing, until the end of the month, before postponing it again due to worsening pandemic in the United States, they said.

Apple will reportedly attempt to make a decision on the iPhone 12 launch schedule in May, once it has a firmer understanding of the global consequences of the coronavirus.