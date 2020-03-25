IPhone 12 launch could be delayed until November – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLbd979542e477cc7f40ab5577d184dab411% %MINIFYHTMLbd979542e477cc7f40ab5577d184dab412%

The leaks and renders of the iPhone 12 that appeared online lately may not show the truth, says a leaker, as the design of the phone has not been finalized.

The coronavirus pandemic is preventing Appel executives from traveling to China, and that could delay the iPhone 12 release date to October or November.

Apple is reportedly two months behind on the iPhone 12, and production may not start in May, even if suppliers in China are ready.

The new coronavirus pandemic practically froze the world, as many countries declared national emergencies due to COVID-19 and imposed strict blockade and quarantine measures. The best way you can do now to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus is to stay home, practice good hygiene, and wait for the authorities to lift the restrictions. Life, as we knew it before this unexpected plague, will begin to return to normal in the coming months, but the effects of the new virus will be felt long after that, as the threat of the coronavirus changed everything. Entire industries have been paralyzed, events have been canceled or delayed, and jobs have been lost. It will be a while before we get back to normal, and that is assuming we can beat COVID-19 soon. That also includes product launches, as some of this year's highly anticipated devices could experience several delays, depending on how long the pandemic lasts. This year's new iPhone series could also be affected, with a leak saying the iPhone 12 could be delayed until November.

Apple typically introduces the new iPhones in mid-September, and the devices hit stores in late month. We have seen delays before, in previous years, but they were caused by manufacturing and supply issues. The iPhone X launched in early November 2017 instead of September, and the iPhone XR hit stores in October a year later.

But the coronavirus has significantly paralyzed the world economy. Because it is so contagious, social distancing is the only way to reduce the infection rate. Furthermore, the virus can survive for days on surfaces, which means that strict disinfection policies must be applied. These measures have a direct impact on travel and manufacturing. Many countries have closed their borders to limit the spread of the virus. And factories have been closed worldwide since the outbreak began.

China was the first to close factories, and that's when we saw the first rumors that the iPhone 12, as well as other electronics made primarily in China, could be delayed. Suppliers have resumed business in China, according to various reports, including Foxconn, which is Apple's leading iPhone assembler. The company has increased hiring to ensure it can meet seasonal demand for the iPhone 12.

However, the coronavirus has moved west, devastating European countries and the US. USA Places like Italy, Spain, and New York are the new epicenters of COVID-19 right now, and other regions may follow soon.

Even if Apple can mass-produce all the iPhone 12 it wants, there is a big problem affecting the development of the phone, according to sources from Jon Prosser. The YouTuber provided an increasing number of leaks this year, being the first to reveal the United States price for the Galaxy S20. In recent weeks, he shared the first renders of Pixel 5 and explained some of Apple's plans to mitigate the coronavirus disaster long before Apple announced them. It also leaked details about the products Apple had planned to launch in March, including the now-delayed iPhone 9.

Mass production for the iPhone 12 is slated for May (as usual), but it won't. Regardless of production, Apple is still (already) 2 months behind with the iPhone 12. Remember the little launch delay on iPhone X in 2017? Yes. Expect that. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 24, 2020

Prosser turned to Twitter to say that even though the iPhone 12 supply chain is improving, the iPhone 12 will likely be delayed. "Prototyping for the iPhone 12 has not yet been done. It requires Apple executives to travel to China, and due to travel bans, they have been unable to complete," he said.

Mass production is slated for May, but Apple won't, according to Prosser. The company is supposed to be two months behind schedule, meaning the phone could hit stores only in October or November.

So does the entire iPhone 12 feature and feature leaks that you're looking at right now? Yes, none of that is finalized right now and the leaks are likely a mix of all the prototypes being considered. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 24, 2020

Finally, the YouTuber said that the renderings of the iPhone 12 that appear online in the leaks at this time do not show the finished product. The leaks could be a "mix of all the prototypes being considered."

This is just a rumor, of course, and things are changing a lot right now, as no one knows when life will return to some sort of normalcy. But the longer the pandemic takes, the longer we will have to wait for the iPhone 12 to hit stores.