iOS 13.4 has just been released for all iPhone users – BGR

After releasing five different versions of the developer beta versions iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4, Apple has just released the final version of iOS 13.4 to the public.

Not a great update, but iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 include new Memojis, a CarKey API that will allow people to use iPhone as a car key, share iCloud folders, new keyboard shortcuts for iPad, and buy built-in iOS apps and Mac.

With Apple's updated iOS 14 platform set to debut at WWDC 2020 virtual event that Apple will host in June, iOS 13.4 could be the last major iOS 13 update to be released prior to the release of the first beta version of iOS 14 this summer. .

Apple released the fifth developer beta of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 last week, and it appears that enough wrinkles have now been fixed to make the software fit for public consumption. Apple released the final version of iOS 13.4 for iPhone and iPadOS 13.4 for iPad on Tuesday, and both are available to download and install on Apple mobile devices starting immediately. It seemed pretty obvious that the launch would come today, as Apple has just released new iPad Pro models that ship with iPadOS 13.4, but now the new software is available to anyone with a compatible Apple device.

As for the new functionality, iOS 13.4 is not the most exciting new version, but it does include some nice new features along with all the iOS 13.3 bugs that have been removed. Examples include new Memojis, iCloud folder sharing, and the ability to bundle iOS and Mac apps, and let's not forget the crazy new CarKey API that will allow users to leave their key fobs at home and use an iPhone as a car key in compatible car models. On top of that, anyone planning to buy Apple's new Powerbeats4 wireless headphones will need iOS 13.4 to take full advantage of all the new features.

Obviously iOS 13.4 was released alongside the corresponding Apple iPad developer software update iPadOS 13.4. Wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4? We have prepared a complete list below containing all compatible devices. If your device is there, it supports the latest Apple beta software:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

Second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

First generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you already know, installing a new beta version of iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn't be easier. Just navigate to Settings,gt; General,gt; Software update and then tap "Download and install,quot; at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Regardless of which method you choose, just be sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR