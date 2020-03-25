Interview with Leon Balogun: Nigeria International on common goal and keeping Wigan up | Football news





Nigerian international Leon Balogun talks about his commitment to the Common Goal

For Leon Balogun, it was on a recent trip to London that he really hit the mark.

"I was in a good hotel and I looked down the street and there was a church," he says. Sky Sports. "There was an arch there with some pillars that provided shelter and you could see three or four tents where people slept.

%MINIFYHTMLd84ee1dd8080986b4f2b651f733d85e211% %MINIFYHTMLd84ee1dd8080986b4f2b651f733d85e212%

"Maybe it's just me, but when I walk the streets and see homeless people, the way it's become almost acceptable is shocking to me. You just take it as normal, but it shouldn't be normal."

"It is ironic that he was also in front of a church because you think of it as a place that should provide shelter and care for the community.

"We have become neglected as a society."

The instinct for help is not new to the Nigerian international.

During his time in the Bundesliga with Mainz, the German-born defender made a significant donation to a young man with cancer, an act that attracted publicity at the time.

"People said it was amazing that he would have done it as a soccer player," he recalls. "That's always my problem with that. I don't like to differentiate between myself and other people because footballers are normal people."

"People like to take advantage of it. Some people do things for their image and I don't want to be one of them."

1:14 Gary Neville believes the Premier League can take the lead against the coronavirus Gary Neville believes the Premier League can take the lead against the coronavirus

That was part of the appeal of Common Goal.

Balogun is not anonymous among the collection of soccer players and coaches who have pledged to donate 1 percent of their salary to charities, but there is some anonymity in being part of something bigger.

It is also a way to increase impact and inspire others.

"I am part of a great team at Common Goal," he says.

"The first time I heard about it was through Dennis Aogo because he was one of the first guys to join Germany. Then my good friend William Troost-Ekong from Super Eagles joined me. He put me in touch and he sped up. It's fun. because his office in Germany is on the same street where I went to primary school in Berlin.

"For me, this is about doing the right thing. I want to give if it's the right thing. We are all part of this system and it is natural to think of yourself and your family first. But I am always trying to find ways to help where I can do something. if it is in my possession.

"I think soccer players could do much more. I try not to judge because people have their own things, but, as many Common Goal members say, we have a responsibility."

"Everyone has a responsibility. The way this world works, there are many people with a lot of money and then there are many more people with almost nothing. It is our responsibility to help them stand up."

Balogun in action for Nigeria against Lionel Messi at the 2018 World Cup

At Common Goal, member contributions are tailored to an approved charity that is close to your heart.

"I connected with Nigeria because that is my country," says Balogun. "I decided to work with a company that uses soccer to help education, whether it's classical education or about empowerment or sexuality or all these kinds of things."

"When you make the annual pledge, you get updates. I got a clip directed specifically at me and they showed me the project in the video. That was really nice."

"I haven't had a chance to visit me yet, but that's something I plan to do in the future to show them that I'm really behind this. It's not about sending them the money and then getting them to leave me. Alone, I'm really behind this. .

"I am helping them to provide a better future because what happens, not only in Nigeria, but in Africa in general, is that there are many countries with an inferiority complex for whites or Europe in general. I think this is a consequence postcolonial.

"It is about realizing that they have a choice. It is part of their structures, of course. But the foundation of many of them is what happened in the past. Our job is to provide them with a basis to expand their opportunities. " It will take decades, but there is a lot of talent in Africa.

"You see reports of people generating electricity from garbage for their town. Their plan is to do it for the next town. We wouldn't even touch it in Europe, but they are using it to create something that helps the whole community. We need to encourage that.

"Obviously, it is a long process, but there is a saying: each, teach one. If you do it well, then hopefully it can affect an entire nation. It is already a great movement, it is about the right people doing the right things. to infect the right minds to promote further growth. "

Balogun has helped Wigan out of the Championship relegation zone

Balogun has a natural curiosity. The conversation revolves around the coronavirus, unsurprisingly, but he is someone who will deal with any topic. He is known for questioning Wigan staff for more information on financial fair play. His intelligence shines through.

It's easy to see why someone like that could have a positive influence on any organization, and he has demonstrated this since joining the Championship Club on loan from Brighton in late January.

Wigan finished that month in the relegation zone and 13 points behind Hull. Eight games and Paul Cook's side have not only gotten out of the drop zone, but have outscored Hull in the process. They haven't even conceded a goal in their last four games.

1:57 Highlights of West Brom's recent Wigan Championship victory Highlights of West Brom's recent Wigan Championship victory

"If it has anything to do with me, then it's a great compliment," says Balogun, who started each of those last four games and remains undefeated as a Wigan player.

"But I think it is a team effort. I entered this group without seeing any indication of doubt or lack of faith. There was a great atmosphere. That starts with the coaching staff actually. I think Paul Cook can convey great confidence in the Boys, and it was only a matter of time until we found some momentum. That confidence has grown steadily.

"All I could tell the players was to be patient. I wasn't going to come here and act big just because I came from a Premier League team. I just tried to blend in and add some of my features into the Hope to elevate the people. I'm a positive character and I hope that helps. We are in a great race right now and I hope we can move on. "

It's a fresh start for the 31-year-old central defender because he had found himself out of the team in Brighton under Graham Potter. However, his time on the south coast was not without its reflections. A victory over Manchester United stands out. So does his goal against fierce opponents Crystal Palace, scored within 30 seconds of his replacement.

"I will always have that," he laughs. "Some tell me that the goal will never be forgotten. I have had people call me a club legend, which I think is too much because it was a single goal and I will not call myself that, but if they decide that, then I am happy to take it!

Balogun celebrates his goal for Brighton against Crystal Palace

"I was very well integrated into the Brighton group, so it didn't involve me. I tried to do my best and if that's not good enough for the manager, you have to accept it, but it was obviously frustrating." Still, I tried to maintain a good mindset at all times. That helped me here because I was up for the challenge.

"Just participating again is great because you dedicate yourself differently if you know that at the end of the week you are going to play a soccer game. Otherwise, you are just training and then sitting in the stands. It is great to be part of something of actively new.

"Even apart from soccer, I have had the opportunity to live in a different country with a different culture. It may not be very different from Germany, but it is still a different language and you drive on a different side of the road. It is nice It's something no one can take away from me, yet he's come out on the court. Wigan is a chance to relive it again. "

Balogun's immediate goal is to keep Wigan in the Championship. But their long-term goal, their common goal, is to do something much bigger.

"I'm always thinking about what I can do next," he adds. "I am not going to say it yet, but I have this idea and I hope that, if it is realized, everyone will hear it. It is something I have been thinking about for years, but I need to think about how to make it come true." "

Don't be surprised if Leon Balogun's story is just beginning.