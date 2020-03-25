Inside Ariana Grande's new romance with real estate agent Dalton Gomez

Meet the new man at Ariana GrandeThe life of.

The 26-year-old is officially off the market and dating a real estate agent by the name of Dalton Gomez.

%MINIFYHTML0c005e12e0a67150b02703e2b427ce5113% %MINIFYHTML0c005e12e0a67150b02703e2b427ce5114%

One and! The news source shared that pop star "Boyfriend,quot; has been spending quality time with Gomez as the two practice distancing themselves during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML0c005e12e0a67150b02703e2b427ce5115% %MINIFYHTML0c005e12e0a67150b02703e2b427ce5116%

"They run in the same circle," shared the source close to the singer. "He used to be a dancer and they have a lot of friends in common. She has quickly met him in her quarantine. They have spent a lot of time at home."

According to eyewitnesses, the couple has spent time together at Grande's house. The witness also shared that he has been at his house "for several days,quot; and that "they have ordered food, but apart from that, they are staying."

"He is a great homebody, so staying is not a problem for her," shared the witness. "Ariana occasionally goes for a walk and then comes home."