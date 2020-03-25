Inside American Airlines fight as coronavirus shoots down hundreds of planes

On Monday morning, American Airlines Flight 1 departed from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, bound for Los Angeles. It had six passengers.

The flight is normally one of the most active and profitable of the airline. It is now a money pit, a cross-country symbol of how deeply the coronavirus pandemic has decimated commercial air travel in a matter of weeks.

Never before has customer demand declined so quickly, and never before has it been less clear when, or even if, the global airline industry will really recover.

"This is scary," said Jose Freig, the chief operating officer for Latin America in the United States, who now manages the company's coronavirus response team. "It's hard to find a bottom in this one."

In recent weeks, almost all parts of the airline, the largest in the United States, have been transformed by efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

American cancels approximately 40% of its flights each day and expects more cuts in the coming days as demand slides further. Those who fly are mostly empty, with only a few people on board, costing the company thousands of dollars with each trip. With the exception of some flights to Mexico and some Caribbean islands, American has suspended most of its international routes. The company's shares had fallen 66% since mid-February, before recovering on Tuesday.

"These are very uncertain times," said Dennis Tajer, an American Airlines pilot and spokesman for the union representing the pilots. "Flights are canceled from left to right."

Company leaders are fighting to keep the airline afloat. Chief Executive Doug Parker spent last week in Washington, working with other airline CEOs to pressure the White House and Congress for a multi-million dollar bailout, the details of which could be announced soon.

American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker, second from right, has been lobbying federal officials for rescue funds. —Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

American Airlines said last week that it had secured $ 1 billion in financing and had a total of $ 8.4 billion in available liquidity. The company's finance team is working with bankers to assess what other financing may be available.

"We need help," said Erik Olund, who oversees many of the airline's maintenance facilities.

However, even with a bailout on the horizon, American executives are deeply unsure about the company's future.

"There has never been anything like this," said Julie Rath, who oversees the customer experience for the airline. "He won't be back in the next two months."

The company is trying to save cash in whatever way it can. He has turned off the coffee and water service in his break rooms. It has offered voluntary leave programs to employees.

It has even changed the way it repairs planes: Instead of buying new parts when needed, it cannibalizes them from some of its hundreds of parked planes.

And you are looking for new sources of income. Last week, American began flying passenger-free flights for the first time in 36 years. It transports medical supplies, mail for active US military troops, telecommunications equipment, and electronic products between Dallas and Frankfurt, Germany.

American has begun flying flights without loaded passengers for the first time in 36 years. —Tom Pennington / Getty Images

"The world is in that state, we are in that state," said Rick Elieson, president of the airline that oversees cargo and vice president of international operations. "It's worth a try and find out."

At American's headquarters in Dallas and in offices across the country, the company has instituted temperature control points for people who enter the office. Those with a fever cannot enter.

When customers make reservations, middle seats are locked to promote social distancing. Inside airports, kiosks and counters are regularly disinfected. Planes are being fogged with a special solution of chemicals intended to kill the coronavirus. Passengers can now scan their own boarding pass when boarding a plane, instead of handing it back and forth with a gate agent.

Many airport lounges, including those in New York, Chicago, Miami and Dallas, are closed, with more expected to close in the coming days. In those that are still open, buffets have been replaced by prepackaged snacks and there is no longer free alcohol.

In first class, there are no more hot towels or hot nuts. The glass champagne flutes have been replaced by plastic glasses. Flight attendants can wear masks and gloves as they walk down the aisles. On shorter flights, there is no more food or beverage service for sale.

"Sixty-eight days ago it was about being present and visible in the hallway and having a lot of customer touch points," said Brady Byrnes, managing director of the flight service. "Now we are faced with social distancing and limitation of customer contact points."

American executives had been monitoring the coronavirus since January, when it began to interrupt travel to China and then to other parts of Asia. The company's pilots were among the first to take the outbreak seriously, suing Americans on January 30 in an effort to stop flights to mainland China and Hong Kong.

American has reassigned workers to its lounges and doors to handle reservation cancellation requests. —Mary Altaffer / AP

Even then, executives believed the outbreak would fade. "Most of us think this would be isolated from China," said Olund. "We thought this was just a problem."

American had a pandemic plan and believed he was prepared to handle another health crisis, having dealt with Ebola, H1N1, and severe flu outbreaks in the past.

Then, during a conference call on February 25, Richard Muise, the airline's chief of European operations, issued a dire warning: People were getting sick in Italy and fast. The government was moving to quarantine parts of the region around Milan.

"That was when the alarm went off," said Freig, now the manager of the coronavirus response team.

Just over a week later, the World Health Organization's recommendation to restrict travel restrictions began effectively shutting down much of Europe's commercial air traffic.

"Before that, things changed every few days," said Freig. "After that, things changed for hours, if not minutes."

It soon became apparent that the company's pandemic plan was inadequate.

"It was because of everything we had been through, but nothing like this," Freig said.

On March 11, President Donald Trump said he was stopping commercial air travel between the United States and continental Europe. The next day, American's call centers, already overwhelmed, experienced their highest volume, about five times the normal rate.

Kyle Grillot / Bloomberg –

To handle the influx of calls from customers seeking to change their reservations, Americans reassigned workers from their airport lounges and gates, who are already familiar with the reservation change process, to handle requests.

In a matter of days, thousands of flights were canceled. Suddenly, Americans needed to park hundreds of planes simultaneously.

"We have never had to land the fleet at that rate," Olund said.

Across the country, American parks its fleet as fast as it can: There will be 100 planes in Tulsa, Oklahoma; 100 planes in Roswell, New Mexico; 50 planes in Pittsburgh; more in Mobile, Alabama and Greensboro, North Carolina.

On Thursday, a plane after the next landed at an American Airlines facility in Tulsa. When a captain got out of a Boeing 777 that he had transported from Miami, he stopped on the asphalt and asked the ground team to take a photo of him in front of him.

The crew initially resisted, telling him there was no time. More planes were landing. The captain insisted.

"I am one year from retirement," he said. "I think this will be my last flight."

Parked planes must be serviced daily by a team of 10 people. Every day, every plane needs its engine to run, has to roll far enough for the tires to turn completely, and has to check its hydraulics, avionics, and electronics.

Even then, there are new precautions. The crews servicing these planes used to be reported in groups of 100 at a time. Now, American has staggered shifts and is holding 10 briefings for 10 crew members at once.

And since airlines expect a slow recovery, many of the older planes American is currently parking, such as its Boeing 767 fleet, will probably never be used again.

Until now, Americans have avoided layoffs or licenses. It has offered employees voluntary leave packages that allow them to retain medical and dental benefits, and in some cases a percentage of their salary.

"We are seeing a lot of nervous people," an executive said of the airline's employees. —Tom Pennington / Getty Images

However, only weeks have passed, and the uncertainty is affecting the company's 130,000 employees. The airline is experiencing a cash bleed and there is no recovery in sight.

"We are seeing a lot of nervous people," Olund said. "That they will be fired, that they will have a cut in wages, that they will have difficulties taking care of their families."

In an effort to avoid bankruptcy, Olund has tried to recruit his employees in the company's lobbying effort.

"We have been telling them to put their congressmen on the phone," he said. "Tell them this is the time to ask for help."