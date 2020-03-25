Indigenous race in the Ecuadorian Amazon to escape the coronavirus | Ecuador

Quito, Ecuador – Nemonte Nenquimo, a Waorani indigenous leader from the Ecuadorian Amazon rainforest, watched as his indigenous colleagues, family and friends rushed back to their territory last week, trying to escape the threat of the coronavirus that plagues the region. Some traveled by car or bus, others flew by charter plane or traveled by boat upriver, deep into the rain forest where there are no roads.

Nenquimo stayed in the city of Shell, saying he has traveled too much, spoken to too many people, and kissed too many cheeks in the past few weeks. It would be too risky to return to your community now; If she were a silent carrier of COVID-19, it could be devastating to the indigenous population there.

"We have not yet heard any cases in the communities, so it is better to take care of them and protect them," says Nenquimo, leader of the Coordinating Council of the Waorani Nationality of Ecuador Pastaza (CONCONAWEP).

"Now, everything is under control, nobody can enter or leave the territories," he adds.

Last week, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorian Amazon (CONFENIAE) closed all access to the rain forest, denying entry to both tourists and Ecuadorian citizens. They also demanded that all the oil, mining, hydroelectric and logging companies operating in the rain forest stop rotating their personnel and bring people from the cities, and suspend all activities near the communities, says CONFENIAE President Marlon Vargas. .

Community houses in the Waorani community of Nemonpare, Ecuadorian Amazon (File: Courtesy of Mitch Anderson / Amazon Frontlines)

If the contagion reaches indigenous territory, "it would be an extermination of the indigenous population of the Amazon basin," says Vargas. This would include the 11 nationalities, more than 500,000 indigenous peoples, that currently live in the Ecuadorian Amazon, he adds.

The indigenous population became more concerned after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Amazon region last week.

The first was in the northern province of Succumbios. A tourist traveling through the Cuyabeno nature reserve tested positive for COVID-19. The other was identified in the southern province of Morona Santiago, where a resident of the city of Gualaquiza contracted the virus after his partner returned from Spain. Both patients were immediately quarantined, but the number in both provinces has since increased to six cases each.

Currently, there are more than 1,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ecuador as of Tuesday, according to state figures. At least 27 people have died as a result of the virus. The vast majority of cases are in the coastal province of Guayas, where the country's largest city, Guayaquil, is located.

Last week, the government declared a national state of emergency and ordered everyone to stay home unless they bought food, medicine or went to work. Those who defy the order could face a fine of up to $ 6,000 or three years in prison. The government also closed the borders, canceled all inbound and outbound international flights, banned domestic travel, and implemented a strict curfew at 2pm across the country.

CONFENIAE translated these regulations and other preventive measures into several indigenous languages. The #StayAtHome social media hashtag was also translated into Kichwa and Shuar, #WasipiSakiri Y #JeminPujusta respectively, to reach as many people as possible.

Repetition of history?

Vargas says the communities are legitimately nervous and recalls past illnesses like yellow fever, cholera, and the H1N1 virus that caused a similar alarm. Some estimate that, in the early seventeenth century, up to 90 percent of the indigenous population in the Americas was wiped out by influenza and measles, among other diseases, brought by Europeans.

Erika Arteaga Cruz, specialist in global and community health at the Latin American Association of Social Medicine (ALAMES) and the Peoples' Health Movement, says that there is no evidence that indigenous communities are more prone to the COVID-19 virus than the rest of the population, since all are simultaneously exposed to it for the first time. But their social conditions make them more vulnerable to contagion.

Amazon's lifestyle often doesn't include the use of soap, hand sanitizer, or clean water in some areas, but the biggest risk is its remote location and lack of access to hospitals, doctors, and medications, Arteaga says.

In Nenquimo's case, the closest hospital to his Nemonpare community is in the Amazonian city of Puyo, which is at least a 30-minute charter flight or an eight-hour trip downstream to the nearest port.

Nemonte Nenquimo, Waorani leader in Nemonpare, Ecuadorian Amazon (Fil: Courtesy of Mitch Anderson / Amazon Frontlines)

Andrés Guncay, an epidemiologist responsible for public health surveillance in the Morona Santiago, Canar and Azuay provinces, says that indigenous communities are most at risk from the coronavirus because many of them suffer from malnutrition. This could compromise your immune system and how well they can fight the virus if they contract it, he says.

Nenquimo says she is most concerned about the elderly populations, also known as "pikenanis,quot; in Waorani, which are extremely important to the community and to maintaining their culture.

"This is a virus that is killing elders worldwide, and that worries me. For us, our elders are the sages, the authorities, the ones who guide us," she says.

But Guncay says that if COVID-19 reaches the community, the risk "would be much more severe." Many live in the humid jungle in open houses without walls, or share a room with the whole family, making social estrangement almost impossible, and the spread would be difficult to contain.

At a press conference last week, Ecuador's National Risk Management Secretary Alexandra Ocles said there would be no special security protocols for indigenous populations regarding COVID-19. Rather, they are expected to comply with national rules of a state of emergency, saying: "It is also their responsibility to comply."

But strict measures of staying home will be difficult for some. Heavy rains have caused the overflow of several rivers in the central Amazon that devastated homes, community crops, drinking water systems and solar panels in the Kichwa territories of Sarayaku and Papayaku, and the surrounding communities.

We have been the fighters and protectors of nature, but people continue to take advantage and want to destroy it. That's where diseases come from, that's where climate change comes from. I'm very worried; I see that the world is not waking up. Nemonte Nenquimo, a Waorani indigenous leader

Patricia Gualinga, Kichwa leader and Sarayaku resident, says as many as 3,000 people have been affected, many of whom had just returned to their territory to escape the coronavirus in the cities.

"They are going to do what they can to survive out there," says Gualinga, who was in Puyo during the floods. "They cannot return, everything is restricted," and they do not have the financial resources to stock up on food and live in the interior for an extended period of time, he says.

If people don't change their habits of destroying and harnessing nature, worse floods, disease and pandemics are likely to occur, Vargas says.

"Now is the time to reflect and act," he adds.

Nenquimo agrees. For centuries, indigenous peoples lived well in the rain forest, protected nature and remained healthy, and it is time for people to start listening to their struggle, he says.

"We have been the fighters and protectors of nature, but people continue to take advantage and want to destroy it. That is where the diseases come from, that is where the climate change comes from," says Nenquimo, adding: "I am very concerned; I see the world is not. awakening ".