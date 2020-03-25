Indians scramble for supplies as coronavirus blockade is imposed | India News

Indians packed grocery stores and pharmacies on Wednesday in a fight for essentials after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a three-week shutdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic, one of the world's toughest measures. .

India's figure of 536 cases and 10 deaths is overshadowed by China, Italy and Spain, but Modi and health experts have warned that the nation of 1.3 billion people faces a tidal wave of infections if severe measures are not taken.

People in the key cities of New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore rushed to stock up after Modi decreed the shutdown in a televised address across the country, just four hours before it went into effect.

Everything except essential services like supermarkets was closed.

People buy vegetables in a market after Modi called for a national blockade (Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters)

As states closed their borders, long lines of trucks carrying milk, fruits and vegetables meandered along the roads, despite Modi saying essential services would be maintained across the country.

"There are no clear instructions, the police are telling us to close the store," said Ram Agarwal, a grocer in New Delhi flooded with people looking to buy dry food and milk.

Al Jazeera's Elizabeth Puranam, reporting from New Delhi, said Wednesday morning was calmer after a panic purchase immediately following Modi's address on Tuesday night.

"Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal told a press conference that people who were crowding in to buy essential products defeated the purpose of the blockade," he said.

New Delhi's bustling railway stations were deserted. "Delhi seems like a ghost town," said Nishank Gupta, a lawyer. "I've never seen the city so peaceful before."

The government said on Wednesday it is banning the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations made with the drug, as experts test the drug's effectiveness in helping treat patients infected with COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, is among the drugs being tested, as a potential treatment for patients with the disease.

India has already banned the export of all fans and disinfectants and personal protective equipment such as masks and clothing to contain the outbreak.

Disruptions in online services add to people's problems. Walmart Inc's Flipkart has suspended services, the Indian e-commerce firm said in a notice on its website when the blockade began. Amazon India's pantry service, which delivers groceries, was also not available in several cities.

Anthony Thomas, a worker at a small online milk delivery service, which normally distributes 150 liters (5,072 fluid ounces) of milk and supplies in New Delhi each morning, said his employer had told him to stay home.

"There is still no information on tomorrow's supplies," he added.

Modi's radical action aims to curb the spread of the virus in many small cities in India after a first wave of infections in New Delhi, the capital, the shopping center of Mumbai and other large cities.

Cases reported from remote parts of the western state of Maharashtra have fueled concerns about the ability of the notoriously underprivileged public health system to cope.

India has just 0.5 hospital beds per 1,000 people, compared to 4.3 in China and 3.2 in Italy.

No one in the world's largest democracy will be able to leave home for the next three weeks, Modi said.

"Every district, every street, every village will be under lockdown," he said, warning that India's development would be delayed decades if it were not closed to combat the virus.

But shutting down a $ 2.9 trillion economy would do widespread damage and especially hurt the poorest people, some experts said.

"The need for the hour is an economic package," said Madhura Swaminathan, head of the economic analysis unit at the Statistical Institute of India at the Bangalore Technology Center.

"Asking people to stay at home is necessary, but that will not be enough for the majority of the population who cannot afford to sit at home without working and paying."

Authorities are struggling to launch defenses against the virus across South Asia, home to a quarter of the world's population.