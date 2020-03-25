India blockade takes online delivery out of service – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML6f31f8881fbd031c4644b1d9474286a611% %MINIFYHTML6f31f8881fbd031c4644b1d9474286a612%

In an unprecedented crisis despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing the continuation of essential services like food and groceries, online markets like Flipkart and Amazon along with delivery platforms like Bigbasket, Grofers and FreshToHomes hit a major crash on Wednesday when local authorities closed the warehouses and sent the delivery boys back, even harassed them.

Millions of people in cities were left defenseless in homes, as essential items such as fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk, meat and fish, etc. Later, the orders dried up.

While the Grofers warehouse in Faridabad was closed by local law enforcement agencies, Bigbasket complained that the police detained their delivery partners and "some of them were even beaten without their fault."

%MINIFYHTML6f31f8881fbd031c4644b1d9474286a613% %MINIFYHTML6f31f8881fbd031c4644b1d9474286a614%

"We are not operational due to restrictions imposed by local authorities on the movement of goods despite clear guidelines provided by central authorities to allow essential services. We are working with authorities to return soon," Bigbasket tweeted.

%MINIFYHTML6f31f8881fbd031c4644b1d9474286a615% %MINIFYHTML6f31f8881fbd031c4644b1d9474286a616%

In a statement to IANS, Bigbasket said it will help to have better coordination between the Center and the state, and between the state and local police to "ensure that our delivery vans and bicycles are not stopped by the police." Bigbasket and bb are not taking new orders daily. "

Furious people broke into social media platforms, writing their plight to NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Twitter.

"Sir, all ecommerce is down. Trust me, I tried everything (Grofers, Bigbasket, Flipkart, Amazon, Big Bazaar), no delivery until March 31 or server down or no service. I need to think about how we can enable them through of digital India ", a user tweeted.

Kant tweeted to Bigbasket again: "They should give me details: status and location. I will act on this by contacting and resolving the concerned authorities. Government guidelines exempt them. We will ensure that citizens are not affected."

Kant also replied to Grofers: "Cold stores and warehouses, as well as the delivery of all essential products, including food, pharmaceuticals and e-commerce, are exempt by order of MHA. I have spoken to CS and DGP, Haryana. They have taken immediate measures to ensure that supply chains function efficiently for citizens. "

Subscription-based hyperlocal delivery startup FreshToHome sent messages to its customers, saying that despite the government declaring food delivery to be essential, "we face difficulties in continuing our operations."

"Please be patient with us as we are working hard to unlock obstacles from local authorities," said the FreshToHome team.

Subsequently, reports emerged that the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has begun talks with the State's Chief Secretaries to ask them not to restrict the movement of people dedicated to home delivery of essential items, mentioned in the list of exempt items distributed by the Ministry of the Interior.

Meanwhile, Flipkart said it temporarily suspended its operations and services, including grocery items. The market decided to suspend all orders starting March 25 for all three supply chains: groceries, non-large products, and large items.

"Flipkart temporarily suspended orders as we evaluated the possibilities of operating in the lockout. We are prioritizing the safety of our delivery executives and seeking the support of local governments and law enforcement to meet the needs of our customers while staying at home. during this blockade, "Rajneesh Kumar, Flipkart's Director of Corporate Affairs, said in a statement.

E-commerce giant Amazon said the company has to "temporarily stop receiving orders and disable shipments of lower-priority products.

"For all pending orders from customers with lower priority products, we are reaching out to customers and giving them the option to cancel their orders and receive a refund for prepaid items," the company said.

Witnessing an increase in demand, the Biz Bazaar supermarket chain entered the fray, with the launch of home delivery services in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram.

However, in no time, Big Bazaar was inundated with calls, forcing the company to issue a statement, saying, "In light of the recent announcement, we are receiving an unprecedented number of home delivery requests. There could be a delay due to movement restrictions. "

Already battling the massive surge in demand, online delivery platforms have also faced other problems, including zero access to several skyscrapers across the country that have closed entirely with all entry and exit gates locked.

