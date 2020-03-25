Increase of the stock markets by agreement of EE. USA: live updates

Asian and European markets were booming on Wednesday as investors applauded a $ 2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package to shore up the American economy.

Positive mood is likely to carry over to Wall Street as trade futures also indicated a strong open for stocks there.

Major exchanges in Europe skyrocketed in the opening bell. France's CAC 40 rose 2.2 percent, Germany's Dax rebounded 2.4 percent, and in London the FTSE 100 rose 2.6 percent.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets ended the day with new weekly highs. Japan's Nikkei 225 increased by more than 8 percent, even when organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics said they would postpone the event for a year. Chinese stocks rebounded, with Shanghai SE Composite wrapping up the day 2.1 percent higher and Shenzhen stocks rising more than 3 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 3.8 percent and South Korea's Kospi won 5.9 percent.