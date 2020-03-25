Increase of the stock markets by agreement of EE. USA: live updates

The global financial markets recover by stimulus.
Asian and European markets were booming on Wednesday as investors applauded a $ 2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package to shore up the American economy.
Positive mood is likely to carry over to Wall Street as trade futures also indicated a strong open for stocks there.
Major exchanges in Europe skyrocketed in the opening bell. France's CAC 40 rose 2.2 percent, Germany's Dax rebounded 2.4 percent, and in London the FTSE 100 rose 2.6 percent.
In the Asia-Pacific region, markets ended the day with new weekly highs. Japan's Nikkei 225 increased by more than 8 percent, even when organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics said they would postpone the event for a year. Chinese stocks rebounded, with Shanghai SE Composite wrapping up the day 2.1 percent higher and Shenzhen stocks rising more than 3 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 3.8 percent and South Korea's Kospi won 5.9 percent.
Australia's ASX 200 increased 5.5 percent.
Markets have been volatile in recent weeks, and sentiment that has strayed amid hopes that governments around the world will take firm action to stem economic losses from the spread of the coronavirus, and fear that policy makers have dwindled. are not making bold enough decisions.
Senators and the Trump administration reached an agreement Wednesday morning on a massive stimulus bill that would help provide a drag on the businesses and industries most affected by the outbreak. It would also give money to Americans, many of whom have lost their jobs in the past few days and weeks.
Elsewhere, governments have taken more concrete steps. On Monday, Germany prepared an emergency budget and a rescue fund for state-funded companies and loans. European Union leaders are working on additional new measures to help loosen some countries' money to help soften the economic hit from the virus.
Wall Street had its best day since 2008 on Monday as investors anticipated a big boost to be approved by Congress.
"Today's strong equities recovery shows that the combination of the entire central bank global financial crisis playbook and substantial and direct fiscal support may be well received by the markets," said Paul Haefele, director. Global Wealth Management investment fund, in a note to investors on Tuesday's performance on Wall Street.
"Encouragingly, recent new stock lows have been accompanied by lateral volatility or even less, indicating that markets are beginning to feel more comfortable with the potential range of results we are facing," added Mr. Haefele. .
The price of oil also increased after a period of sharp falls. The international benchmark, Brent crude and the United States standard, West Texas Intermediate, gained more than 3 percent.
The stimulus agreement includes money for struggling companies.
Senators and Trump administration officials reached an agreement early Wednesday morning on a stimulus measure of approximately $ 2 billion that would send direct payments and unemployment benefits to individuals, as well as money to states and businesses devastated by the pandemic. of coronavirus.
The legislation, which will be enacted in a few days, aims to provide critical financial support to companies forced to close their doors and provide assistance to American families and hospitals.
The deal, Beaten shortly before 1 am, it was the product of a marathon of negotiations between Senate Republicans, Democrats, and President Trump's team that nearly collapsed when Democrats insisted on greater protection of workers and supervision of a new $ 500 billion fund to rescue struggling companies.
"We have a deal," Eric Ueland, White House director of legislative affairs, told reporters just before 1 a.m., adding that the text of the bill was yet to be completed. "We have a clear and explicit legislative text that reflects all parties, or we know exactly where we are going to land in the legislative text as we continue to finish."
Shares of companies likely to get government aid recovered.
Shares in the United States soared Tuesday on expectations that Congress was close to producing a stimulus bill to stabilize the faltering U.S. economy and offer lifelines to industries on the brink of collapse due to the coronavirus. .
A plan to bail out companies and send checks of up to $ 1,200 to Americans had stalled since Sunday over objections from Democrats. But on Tuesday, senior Democratic and Trump administration officials They said they were optimistic about finalizing a deal on a plan of about $ 2 trillion.
The S,amp;P 500 had its biggest daily gain since 2008, increasing more than 9 percent. Shares in Europe rose, led by Germany, where shares rose more than 10 percent. Those gains followed a similar performance in Asia, where the region's major markets posted increases that were among their biggest gains in weeks.
Tuesday's jump was in part a rebound from a difficult stretch for stock investors. On Monday, the S,amp;P 500 fell about 3 percent as Congress struggled to overcome differences in the aid bill and operators remained cautious about the Federal Reserve's ability to cushion the downturn in the economy. The shares fell nearly 30 percent from their peak in February.
American companies are targeting regular business in China in late April.
Dozens of US companies hope to resume normal operations in China in late April and maintain their investment plans, according to a survey by the United States Chamber of Commerce.
While the pandemic has continued to paralyze economies around the world, Chinese authorities have begun to revive production and They alleviate their confinement in Hubei province, where the coronavirus first appeared. Last Thursday, China did not report new local infections for the first time since the outbreak began three months ago.
After surveying about 120 companies, the China branch of the chamber said on Wednesday that some companies also planned to keep the investments they had previously launched, even when half of the companies reported significant falls in revenue and others were Pessimistic about economic growth in the midst of the pandemic.
The timeline echoes the predictions made by Zhong Nanshan, an expert in respiratory diseases in China, who said the outbreak could be under control within the country in late April.
But reports have claimed that health officials in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, are not publishing the number of people with asymptomatic infections, raising fears that the virus is still spreading silently. Cases are also increasing among people arriving in the country from abroad, threatening to start a second wave of infections.
