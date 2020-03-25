In Pictures: Railways, India's Lifeguard, Stop | India

%MINIFYHTMLe03bb2910b727f959623d84439b558bd11% %MINIFYHTMLe03bb2910b727f959623d84439b558bd12%

India's colossal passenger rail system has been halted as officials take emergency measures to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the 1.3 billion country.

The rail system is often described as India's lifeline, transporting 23 million people across the vast subcontinent each day, some 8.4 billion passengers each year.

India's railway network, the fourth largest in the world, operates more than 12,100 trains carrying passengers and cargo along 67,415 kilometers (41,890 miles) of tracks. With more than 1.2 million employees, it is the largest employer in the country.

The New Delhi railway station, usually populated 24 hours a day with railway staff, shops selling snacks and newspapers, crowded passengers in waiting rooms, and destitute people sleeping on the platform, was sterile.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a "total closure,quot; across the country for 21 days starting Wednesday, ordering that a fifth of the world's population stay home.

Health officials reported 512 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, and at least nine deaths.