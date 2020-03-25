Idris Elba criticizes rumors that celebrities are paid for lying that they are infected with the new coronavirus

Many people claim that the entire global coronavirus crisis is simply gibberish, and that there is no such deadly virus. People claim that there is a new world order about to be implemented across the planet, and they also suggest that celebrities be paid these days for lying about the infection for gullible people to believe.

Idris Elba is just one of the celebrities who has announced the terrible diagnosis, and some people criticized him for allegedly lying too.

Now you are clearing things up on the subject and raising awareness about the terrible virus.

"This idea that someone like me is going to pay to say,quot; I have coronaviruses, "is like an absolute bull," Idris said.

He went on and said: ‘Such stupidity and people want to spread that like it's news. That's stupid … That's the quickest way to make people sick. "

Idris also took the time to address what he called "shameful proof,quot;, and you can read more in The Shade Room post.

Someone said, "You get paid to say that celebrities don't get paid to say they have a crown," and another follower posted this: "People don't take this seriously until it's them or their smh family."

One commenter wrote: ‘His wife stays on his neck in these videos. We understand that he bagged Idris Elba, that's how she got that Rona from him. "

Another follower posted: "Stop being conspiracy theorists and BE SURE, damn you!", And one commenter wrote: "I mean … if you were paid to say you got it … wouldn't you be paid to say that Are you not paying him?

Another follower said, "I find it strange that the celebrities who get it post it in the media."

Idris and his wife are doing well right now, and he said he would be updating his followers about his health.



