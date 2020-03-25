Idris Elba criticizes Cardi B's claims that celebrities are paid to say they have coronaviruses

Idris Elba turned to her social media to criticize claims that celebrities are paid to say they have coronaviruses.

The star recently revealed that he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, have tested positive for the virus.

"This idea that someone like me will be paid to say that I have coronavirus, is like absolute nonsense," he said.

