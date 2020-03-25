Idris Elba criticizes Cardi B's claims that celebrities are paid to say they have coronaviruses

Idris Elba turned to her social media to criticize claims that celebrities are paid to say they have coronaviruses.

The star recently revealed that he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, have tested positive for the virus.

"This idea that someone like me will be paid to say that I have coronavirus, is like absolute nonsense," he said.

"It's stupid. It's the fastest way to … make people sick," Elba continued. "There is no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we have it and we don't have it."

Chances are, the British actor responded to Cardi B, who says he doesn't understand how so many celebrities are being tested and that he thinks they might be receiving cash for claiming they tested positive.

"Let's say I have the coronavirus right now. How am I supposed to know I have it? Because sometimes I think, 'If they have a cough, they have it,'" he said. "But then I see these basketball players say, 'Yes, I have the coronavirus, but I have no symptoms.' So how the hell am I supposed to know when I should be tested?"

She continued, "I'm starting to feel like n * ggas is already paying n * ggas to say they got it, and if you're paying n * ggas to say they got it, pay me too!"

Cardi has responded to Elba's post.