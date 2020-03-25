ICE employee working at Aurora Immigration Detention Center tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement staff. USA Working at the Aurora Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The staff member worked in the administrative offices of the facility, owned and operated by the private prison company GEO Group, and had no direct contact with the detainees, an ICE spokesman said who declined to be identified because he said he did not have her permission. boss.

The staff member had not been working for a week, the spokesman said. None of the detainees has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, but the spokesperson declined to say if any of the detainees had been examined or if the facility had access to evidence. The positive diagnosis was first reported by Westword.

The immigration court located inside the 1,532-bed detention center will be closed Thursday. The court has remained open, while other immigration tribunals for people not in custody have closed.

Last week, 10 people detained at the facility were isolated after possible exposure to the coronavirus. Family visits have been stopped and lawyers visiting their clients or appearing in court must wear protective equipment such as masks to enter the premises.