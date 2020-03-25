HRW: Saudi forces torture, Yemeni civilians disappear | News

Human Rights Watch (HRW) condemned Saudi Arabia and Saudi-backed forces in war-torn Yemen for carrying out a series of abuses against Yemeni civilians in the easternmost province of al-Mahra.

In a report released Wednesday, the New York-based group said the abuses included arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and illegal transfers of detainees from Yemen to Saudi Arabia.

"The serious abuses by the Saudi forces and their Yemeni allies against local residents of Mahra is another horror to add to the list of illegal conduct by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen," said Michael Page, HRW deputy director for the Middle East. .

"Saudi Arabia is severely damaging its reputation with the Yemenis when it engages in these abusive practices and holds no one accountable for them."

The report comes on the eve of the fifth anniversary on Thursday since a coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates launched an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in March 2015 after their inauguration of the capital, Sanaa, and other areas. from North. Tens of thousands have died in the war, and the UN calls the situation in Yemen the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.

Protesters arrested

The isolated eastern province of al-Mahra, which borders Oman and Saudi Arabia, is the second largest in terms of area in Yemen. It has largely escaped the worst of the struggle that has engulfed the rest of the country.

However, in December 2017, Saudi troops reached al-Mahra and seized control of the airport in the provincial capital of al-Ghaydah.

However, residents opposed what they repeatedly called the "Saudi,quot; occupation. In May 2018, Yemeni community leaders in the province began organizing peaceful protests against the presence of Saudi forces, and eventually established a group they called "the peaceful sitting committee."

Journalists and activists present at these sit-ins have been attacked by Saudi Yemeni forces and backed by Saudi Arabia, and were subjected to torture in the form of beatings, electric shocks and threats to harm their relatives, inside a detention center in the airport. in al-Ghaydah, according to HRW.

A protester, using the pseudonym "Farouq,quot;, was arrested by Saudi-backed Yemeni forces last June and taken to the detention center at the airport.

"A member of the Saudi army interrogated me in a room," he told HRW. "He said they knew who I was because they filmed me at the protests and recognized my face."

Farouq said the Saudis tried to force him to sign a promise that he and his family would not participate in the protests against the coalition.

"I refused to sign because, as I told you, our protests were peaceful," he told the rights group.

Responsibility

Yemeni activists, families and officials of the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi have confirmed to HRW the illegal transfer of at least five Yemeni detainees to Saudi Arabia.

A mother told the human rights group that her husband and two children were detained by Yemeni security forces in al-Ghaydah in June 2019, before Saudi officials transferred them to a prison in Abha, southwest Arabia. Saudi.

The mother found out her family's location after they called her from the Abha prison, where they are being held without charge.

"The governments of Saudi Arabia and Yemen should immediately release Yemenis detained or wrongfully transferred to Saudi Arabia and investigate the alleged torture and enforced disappearance of their forces in al-Mahrah," Page said. "The UN Group of Eminent Experts on Yemen should also investigate these abuses, with a view to holding those responsible accountable."

Under international law, the transfer of detained civilians from your country to another state is illegal.

HRW also called on Saudi forces in Yemen to comply with international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

"They must treat people detained for security reasons humanely, and if they arrest someone on suspicion of committing a criminal offense, they transfer them to the custody of the Yemeni government for investigation and prosecution," the report says.