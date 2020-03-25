Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan temporarily move in together



Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are two people who have set goals for shared parenting for years. The duo divorced in 2014, but since then they have remained cordial. They are even seen on vacation with their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and have never avoided cheering each other on on their big days. The relationship between Hrithik and Sussanne after their divorce is truly inspiring, as they have created a positive and healthy space for their children to grow up. During the coronavirus outbreak, as the nation is under total blockade for the next 21 days, Sussanne and Hrithik have once again demonstrated why there is no one like them who can be such a good parent in times of need. Sussanne has moved into Hrithik's house for the time being and Hrithik and his children will spend time with her during quarantine.





The mutual decision was made so that their children do not feel the need of the other parent in such a serious moment. Hrithik turned to social media to thank Sussanne for being so understanding at the time and wrote: “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockouts.It is moving to see the world come together as one at this time of deep uncertainty and the possibility of months of social estrangement and possible blockades for several weeks, perhaps. As the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea, especially for parents who share custody of their children. How to keep your children close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has the same right to be with their children. This is a photo of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children do not disconnect indefinitely from any of us. Thank you Sussanne for your support and understanding on our journey. of shared parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage and strength with an open heart. "

%MINIFYHTMLdf53dab7bd206145edd6522a271dbfed11% %MINIFYHTMLdf53dab7bd206145edd6522a271dbfed12%

See this post on Instagram . It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think about having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing blockades. . It is moving to see the world come together as one at this time of deep uncertainty and the possibility of months of social estrangement and possible blockades for several weeks, perhaps. . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than an idea, especially for parents who share custody of their children. How to keep your children close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has the same right to be with their children. . This is a photo of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children do not disconnect indefinitely from any of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so understanding and understanding on our co-parenting journey. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way of expressing love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart. " . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsabilidad #coexist # empatía #fuerza #aliento #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on March 25, 2020 at 1:20 a.m. PDT

Well, we hope that Hrithik and Sussanne continue to write their own story as parents and continue to give co-parenting goals as they always do.



%MINIFYHTMLdf53dab7bd206145edd6522a271dbfed13%