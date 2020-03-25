How to stay calm, well fed and healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

If you are concerned about coronavirus, are you concerned with the logistics of automatic isolation and quarantine? Or are you at least wondering how to store your pantry, use what it contains and keep everything clean? It's in the right place.

Below, you'll find all of our top tips for making sure your kitchen is well-stocked, safe, and a comfortable place, plus tips from CNET for getting the most out of working from home and cleaning your high-tech appliances. It is helpful information even in the best of times, and we hope it will help ease any anxiety you may be feeling right now.

We also cover how to support local restaurants when they're not open for normal business, how to help more community members, and ways to stay busy (and your children) and help manage stress.

We will continue to update with all of our latest tips and information as they become available.

You can use the links to jump to a specific section, or keep scrolling to see everything:

Where to stock up

Tips for buying Coronavirus: what to buy and what to avoid – plus why you shouldn't panic or over-buy (it's bad for you and your community).

How to store your kitchen pantry: practical tips on what to store, plus general rules for using it: # FIFO.

Gail Simmons' Pantry Top Staples: Judge "Top Chef,quot; Shares Her Must-Have Items To Make Delicious Dinners From Anything.

The best canned foods to store, according to nutritionists: Canned foods are a big part of pantry stores, but some of them are healthier than others; learn what to always store and what is best to avoid.

Foods you can freeze in addition to meat and farm products: If you bought too much milk or too many eggs, don't worry; You can freeze them and other staples in the pantry.

The best-rated hand soaps on Amazon – To update: Handwashing remains one of the best ways to help prevent the spread of disease, but Amazon currently sells itself with many soaps and other hygiene products, so it's best to check out local stores (try calling ahead for make sure they have some stock).

Top-rated hand creams on Amazon: The only downside to frequent hand washing is that it tends to dry out the skin.

A Must For Your Home Office: If you work from home, these essentials will help you make the most of the experience.

What to cook

What and how to clean

What online delivery services to use

Our favorite grocery, pantry, and food delivery options: If you can't go to the store, you can get just about anything; These are our best options for delivery and subscription services of all kinds. To update: Due to the unprecedented increase in demand, some of these services are experiencing delays and others are not accepting new orders, but the situation changes daily.

Due to the unprecedented increase in demand, some of these services are experiencing delays and others are not accepting new orders, but the situation changes daily. How to buy groceries safely, in person or online: practical tips for buying in the store or using online delivery services that minimize your risk and the risk of everyone around you.

3 ways to order alcohol online – We don't recommend trying to take all of your worries away, but if you could use something to help you relax right now, there are several ways to order alcohol online (although it depends on Where you live).

Our Favorite Snack Boxes to Order Online: If there was ever a time to treat yourself, it's now, and these boxes bring goodies from around the world to your door.

Meat Delivery and Subscription Options – Whether you don't have a local source for great organic meats and poultry, or just find it hard to find right now, there are several meat delivery options to try.

Best Baby Food Delivery Services – Do You Have a Small One You Need to Stay Happy? Try one of these baby food delivery services; you will love them too

Our favorite pet food delivery options: Of course, your furry friends need to eat, and these are some of the best pet food delivery options for dogs and cats.

What else can you do?

How to support local businesses when you can't go out: Actually, you don't have to sponsor a restaurant in person to help you; Here are five ways to show love for local places (and help keep them afloat) during these tough times.

Sign this petition to help the restaurant industry survive: Small tokens of support are still important, but by themselves they will not be enough, which is why renowned chefs like Alice Waters and Curtis Stone helped create a petition to get the government support for your endangered industry.

Where to donate during the coronavirus crisis: Food banks, community pantries and other charitable organizations can also use aid at this time; If you can donate, here are some places to donate, but also look for local options.

Buy restaurant cookbooks to show some love – Another way to support your favorite restaurants, near and far, is to buy your cookbooks. Bonus: you can recreate your favorite dishes when you can't go out to eat.

9 Online Cooking Classes to Keep You Full and Satisfied: If you're looking for something to do that not only entertains you but teaches you new skills, now is a good time to dabble in online cooking classes, and there is plenty to choose from. of, for each budget, set of skills and tastes.

13 kids crafts to keep them busy and fed – these fun activities are even better because they're edible.

