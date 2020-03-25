How to find keyboard shortcuts for Zoom

When you're in the middle of a Zoom video gathering at home and your cat suddenly decides to start yelling for her dinner, you'll want to mute your audio quickly. In that case, you have a choice: You can reach for your mouse or touchpad and start looking for the "Mute,quot; button, or you can use a quick keyboard shortcut to cut that noise right away.
Zoom has a long list of keyboard shortcuts that you can use before or during a video conference. By using these shortcuts, you can quickly join a meeting; mute and activate audio; start, pause and stop recording; change Speaker views (one large image of the speaker) to Gallery (multiple images of equal size, no matter who is speaking); and perform a variety of other tasks.
You can easily find a list of those tasks and the shortcuts you can use in your Zoom app:
- Go to the Zoom settings by clicking on the gear in the upper right corner
- From the left menu select "Keyboard Shortcuts,quot;
Of course, the keys you press on a Mac or Windows PC will be different, but no matter what platform you use, those shortcuts can really come in handy when you're on a Zoom call from a laptop.
