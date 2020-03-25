Home Technology How to find keyboard shortcuts for Zoom

How to find keyboard shortcuts for Zoom

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2
<pre><pre>How to find keyboard shortcuts for Zoom
%MINIFYHTMLa3d6b16abcc57e8e71fe04b1168297b511% %MINIFYHTMLa3d6b16abcc57e8e71fe04b1168297b512%

When you're in the middle of a Zoom video gathering at home and your cat suddenly decides to start yelling for her dinner, you'll want to mute your audio quickly. In that case, you have a choice: You can reach for your mouse or touchpad and start looking for the "Mute,quot; button, or you can use a quick keyboard shortcut to cut that noise right away.

Zoom has a long list of keyboard shortcuts that you can use before or during a video conference. By using these shortcuts, you can quickly join a meeting; mute and activate audio; start, pause and stop recording; change Speaker views (one large image of the speaker) to Gallery (multiple images of equal size, no matter who is speaking); and perform a variety of other tasks.

%MINIFYHTMLa3d6b16abcc57e8e71fe04b1168297b513% %MINIFYHTMLa3d6b16abcc57e8e71fe04b1168297b514%

%MINIFYHTMLa3d6b16abcc57e8e71fe04b1168297b515%%MINIFYHTMLa3d6b16abcc57e8e71fe04b1168297b516%

You can easily find a list of those tasks and the shortcuts you can use in your Zoom app:

  • Go to the Zoom settings by clicking on the gear in the upper right corner
  • From the left menu select "Keyboard Shortcuts,quot;

Of course, the keys you press on a Mac or Windows PC will be different, but no matter what platform you use, those shortcuts can really come in handy when you're on a Zoom call from a laptop.

Vox Media has affiliate associations. These do not influence editorial content, although Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased through affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©