How to download Instagram videos on your smartphone

People from all over the world post thousands of videos and photos on Instagram and sometimes find some interesting videos and want to save them for future viewing on their smartphone. Well, if you're looking to download any video from an Instagram post or story, unfortunately Instagram only allows users to save their own stories that are recorded using the app itself.

However, there is a workaround that extracts the video content from the private Instagram post and saves it to the smartphone storage.

There are two ways to do this: use online website tools and use third-party applications. Now, we understand that using a third party application is not the best solution here due to privacy concern, so in this practical guide we will refer to web tools.

Now, there are various websites that allow users to download videos from Instagram. You can simply Google them and use any of them you want.

one) Open the Instagram app



two) Scroll and search for any video post you want to download



3) Now, tap the three vertical dots from the right corner of the post and choose the Copy link option



4) Then go to the website and paste the link and click the download button



Please note that web tools only allow you to download videos from non-private accounts.

If you're willing to download any Instagram video downloader app on your smartphone, head over to the Play Store and download the app you want, and paste the post link to download.