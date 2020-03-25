How the USWNT will be affected by the postponement of the 2020 Olympics

What was long rumored and finally assumed now is a reality: the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis affecting most of the world.

The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee issued a joint statement on Tuesday saying the games "should be rescheduled to a date after 2020 but not after the summer of 2021."

For the US National Women's Team. USA, Deferral represents a missed opportunity. Vlatko Andonovski's team is in brilliant shape and was strongly favored to win gold in Tokyo and erase the memory of the team's shocking quarterfinal exit at the hands of Sweden in Rio de Janeiro four years ago.

MORE: US Soccer President USA Resignation after denouncing the surface of the documents

Instead, like the rest of the sports world, the USWNT has been forced to pause its activities in the field. How will the one-year Olympic delay affect the defending World Cup champions?

For the purposes of this exercise, we will assume that the Olympic Games will be held in the summer of 2021, although that is not at all certain. Despite the IOC's assurances that the games will take place at the latest, no one can predict with certainty what kind of trajectory this pandemic will take.

A missed opportunity to make history

The postponement of the Olympics has robbed the USWNT, at least temporarily, of the opportunity to make even more history. The United States already holds the records of most World Cups and Olympic gold medals with four each, but surprisingly, the United States, and no other country, has held both titles at the same time.

After winning the 2019 World Cup, there was never a better opportunity for the USWNT to become the first nation to win the World Cup and Olympic gold in consecutive summers. American women have not lost a game since January 2019 and two of the best teams in the world, France and Germany, did not qualify because they missed the World Cup semifinals last summer.

Those teams (as well as Spain, Norway, and Italy, among others) will obviously still be missing in 2021, but what kind of USWNT will make that trip to Tokyo? They will probably continue to be favored, but there are many things that can change in 15 months.

A change of guard?

The USWNT was the oldest average age of any squad at the 2019 World Cup. With just one year between the World Cup and the Olympics, Andonovski was expected to keep the roster rotation to a minimum and try to squeeze out one last winning performance. of their veterans' tournament before embarking on a pre-rotation phase of the 2023 World Cup.

That idea is obviously out of the window now. The difference between the 2020 Olympics and the 2021 Olympics could be huge for key players like Becky Sauerbrunn, 34, Carli Lloyd, 37, and Megan Rapinoe, 34. Even players like Kelley O & # 39; Hara, 31, injury-prone, and Christen Press, who is also 31 but in the way of his life today, could be adversely affected by the change.

On the positive side, Alex Morgan should be in full physical shape in 2021. That would not have been the case this summer, as the striker was due to give birth in April and then seek to make a quick return to the field in time for the Olympics.

It should also be noted that the USWNT is the deepest team in the world and is better equipped to handle squad rotation than anyone else. For every Sauerbrunn, Lloyd, and Rapinoe there are two or three players who would start for many other top teams. Don't cry for the USWNT if some veterans ride into the sunset.

Crisis for the NWSL – and an opportunity for momentum

The NWSL season was slated to start on April 18, but the league is now on an indefinite hiatus. The postponement of the Olympics has given the NWSL a potential boost, but whether the league can capitalize entirely depends on factors beyond its control.

This was going to be a crucial year for the highest category of American women. The league showed growing signs of stability by introducing new roster rules before 2020 that increased spending, as well as by signing a new multi-year streaming deal with CBS. But all of that could be debatable if teams are forced to leave the field for an extended period.

Last season, the NWSL was able to capitalize on a surge in popularity after the World Cup as each team welcomed the local players who starred in France, and almost every team featured a member of the victorious US squad. USA With the Olympics off the table this year, NWSL teams are now watching a full season with their full complement of players, rather than losing their biggest names for two months in July and August.

There is, of course, an important caveat to this: the season will have to take place. When and how that will happen, nobody knows yet. It could be a blessing for the NWSL to have all of its stars for an entire season, but the pandemic can still end up causing a lot of damage to a league that is just beginning to find its financial base.

Andonovski has time to make his mark

The postponement of the Olympic Games means Andonovski will have been at the helm for more than a year and a half when the competition comes, instead of nine months as it would have been. This could be a crucial difference.

Andonovski inherited the best team in the world, so wholesale changes would always be unlikely immediately. This was demonstrated for the first two USWNT competitions under his direction: the CONCACAF Olympic qualification and the SheBelieves Cup.

Like his predecessor Jill Ellis, Andonovski has established his side in his now-familiar 4-3-3 formation, and has emphasized possession of the ball while infusing a fearsome press every time the United States loses possession.

Andonovski has made a few minor tweaks, including make-up on his roster: Mallory Pugh, Morgan Brian, and Allie Long have been almost entirely cut out, while Lynn Williams and Andi Sullivan have enjoyed more prominent roles. Andonovski has avoided the position and personnel adjustments Ellis used to employ, although that could now change with a longer period to experiment before the Olympics.

The lawsuit could be old news

Having the Olympics this summer would have ensured that the USWNT's equal pay lawsuit against US Soccer was a major story. Now, by the time the Olympics come around, that off-field topic may have faded into the background.

The trial date of May 5 is still on the table, although both sides still hope to reach an out-of-court settlement before then. Regardless of the outcome, the federation's sexist legal arguments that resulted in Carlos Cordeiro's resignation as president of US Soccer are still fresh in the minds of players and fans.

Many of those players will continue to exist in 2021 and to a large extent the damage has already been done. But a demand resolution, more time, and new leadership in US Soccer could at least begin to smooth things over and ensure that most of the conversation during the Olympics is focused on the games.