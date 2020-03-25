How the Royals Are Dealing With Prince Charles' Diagnosis of Coronavirus

The royal family may be a tight-knit clan, but with Prince Charles contracting the coronavirus, they keep their distance.
On Wednesday afternoon, Clarence House revealed that the Prince of Wales tested positive for the novel COVID-19 after exhibiting "mild symptoms,quot; in recent days. While the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla is in close contact with Charles, they said her results were negative. "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," the statement read. Her statement added that the Prince "remains in good health and has been working from home for the past few days, as usual."
According to a source, the Prince and Duchess are currently in Birkhall, Charles's Scottish home on Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral estate in Scotland. "They both isolate themselves and Camilla follows medical advice while Charles recovers. He is in a,quot; good mood, "his aides told us today, and he is still working from his condition," said E! share source.
Due to his illness and concern for the health of everyone, Charles stays away from the rest of the royal family, although the informant says: "Other members of the royal family have been in contact with him by phone, but it is a lot." the same as always. "
"Prince Charles does not want an undue uproar to be made, as obviously thousands of people suffer from the virus, some much more severely than he does," the source added.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince phillip are currently socially estranged on their Windsor estate, while Prince william, Kate Middleton and their children stay at their Anmer Hall estate in Sandringham, according to Harper's Bazaar.
Regarding the queen's 93-year-old health, Buckingham Palace stated that Queen Elizabeth II "remains in good health."
"The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of March 12 and follows all appropriate advice regarding his welfare," his statement read.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
