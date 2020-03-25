How the Royals Are Dealing With Prince Charles' Diagnosis of Coronavirus

The royal family may be a tight-knit clan, but with Prince Charles contracting the coronavirus, they keep their distance.

On Wednesday afternoon, Clarence House revealed that the Prince of Wales tested positive for the novel COVID-19 after exhibiting "mild symptoms,quot; in recent days. While the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla is in close contact with Charles, they said her results were negative. "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," the statement read. Her statement added that the Prince "remains in good health and has been working from home for the past few days, as usual."

According to a source, the Prince and Duchess are currently in Birkhall, Charles's Scottish home on Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral estate in Scotland. "They both isolate themselves and Camilla follows medical advice while Charles recovers. He is in a,quot; good mood, "his aides told us today, and he is still working from his condition," said E! share source.