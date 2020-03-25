How is the coronavirus pandemic affecting the sports world? The | Olympics 2018

%MINIFYHTML53d4b20b454523fa81a8ae975c1be47111% %MINIFYHTML53d4b20b454523fa81a8ae975c1be47112%

Three Olympic Games have been canceled in the past due to two world wars.

However, this year is the first time the event has been postponed.

%MINIFYHTML53d4b20b454523fa81a8ae975c1be47113% %MINIFYHTML53d4b20b454523fa81a8ae975c1be47114%

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games say the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to hold events this summer.

%MINIFYHTML53d4b20b454523fa81a8ae975c1be47115% %MINIFYHTML53d4b20b454523fa81a8ae975c1be47116%

The delay will cost the Japanese government, businesses and sponsors billions of dollars.

Hundreds of tournaments and competitions worldwide are on hold or canceled.

What will be the financial and psychological impact on athletes, fans and companies?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Gail Emms – badminton silver medalist for the Great Britain team at the 2004 Olympics

Tadgh MacIntyre – Professor of Sports and Performance Psychology at the University of Limerick

James Reade – Associate Professor at the University of Reading

Source: Al Jazeera