How Brie and Nikki Bella are navigating pregnancy amid the coronavirus

Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella they hold together in these uncertain times!

The twin sisters revealed in this week's episode of The Fine podcast that in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, they have distanced themselves socially since they were pregnant and live side by side. However, they did not expect any form of mandatory shutdown, according to Brie, they have been "hibernating,quot; for weeks just to be sure.

"So Nicole and I are crazy about health, as you know. We always take everything very seriously, so when this virus started to break out in China in January … then, how we saw how there were a couple of cases, I think Seattle was first. Then New York, "explained the future mother of two. "Nicole and I were immediately scared, and started thinking to ourselves, 'Oh no. This could be worse than we are thinking.'"

Nikki, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Artem ChigvintsevShe was particularly concerned about the potential risks because she has already been through a health scare.

"For me, at the beginning of my pregnancy in my first trimester, I became ill with Influenza B. I have never been so ill before in my entire life," she said. "I mean, it was worse than undergoing neck surgery, breaking my leg, and putting a rod in my shin … my body has never been through that Influenza B pain. And being pregnant over it."

The WWE star added that his concerns extend not only to his sister, but to pregnant women everywhere.

"I don't treat stress and anxiety well, so I meditate a lot and do certain things because I don't want my baby to feel what I'm feeling," said Nikki. "I'm doing everything I can to keep my baby from feeling as much anxiety and stress."

Fortunately, Nikki and Brie, who are 20 weeks and 22 weeks respectively, were able to visit an OBGYN together recently and learned that their two babies are healthy.