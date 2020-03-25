How Brie and Nikki Bella are navigating pregnancy amid the coronavirus

Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella they hold together in these uncertain times!
The twin sisters revealed in this week's episode of The Fine podcast that in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, they have distanced themselves socially since they were pregnant and live side by side. However, they did not expect any form of mandatory shutdown, according to Brie, they have been "hibernating,quot; for weeks just to be sure.
"So Nicole and I are crazy about health, as you know. We always take everything very seriously, so when this virus started to break out in China in January … then, how we saw how there were a couple of cases, I think Seattle was first. Then New York, "explained the future mother of two. "Nicole and I were immediately scared, and started thinking to ourselves, 'Oh no. This could be worse than we are thinking.'"
Nikki, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Artem ChigvintsevShe was particularly concerned about the potential risks because she has already been through a health scare.
"For me, at the beginning of my pregnancy in my first trimester, I became ill with Influenza B. I have never been so ill before in my entire life," she said. "I mean, it was worse than undergoing neck surgery, breaking my leg, and putting a rod in my shin … my body has never been through that Influenza B pain. And being pregnant over it."
The WWE star added that his concerns extend not only to his sister, but to pregnant women everywhere.
"I don't treat stress and anxiety well, so I meditate a lot and do certain things because I don't want my baby to feel what I'm feeling," said Nikki. "I'm doing everything I can to keep my baby from feeling as much anxiety and stress."
Fortunately, Nikki and Brie, who are 20 weeks and 22 weeks respectively, were able to visit an OBGYN together recently and learned that their two babies are healthy.
Otherwise, the sisters try to follow a routine to maintain a sense of normalcy. For example, every day and night, the two have met Artem, Brie's husband. Daniel Bryan and her daughter Birdie for breakfast and dinner.
"We're definitely like, okay, as a team, let's make this positive because it's a very scary time because we have no idea what's to come," said Brie.
Daniel, however, recently had a business trip to Orlando, Florida, and when he returns this week, he won't be able to meet with Brie and Birdie right away. Instead, he plans to stay in a hotel for two weeks while being watched for any symptoms of COVID-19.
"I am grateful that my husband is still employed, but at the same time, I am afraid that he is out there," Brie explained.
Nikki revealed that she and Artem also suffer from job stress. According to her, after the professional dancer was cut from Dancing with the stars, took a training job that he couldn't finish in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.
"He wasn't even halfway and he lost all of that, and they don't get paid for what he's lost. So he was also unemployed again," Nikki said. "So I know the pain that many people feel. I see the pain that goes through. So we are also pregnant; we are bringing a baby into this world, so it brings a lot of stress like, ok, we have an income now but we have two homes … It's just that I feel for everyone when it comes to jobs because that's scary. "
Brie explained that they have a particular sense of compassion for those in the service industry.
"Nicole and I were waitresses. We lived from salary to salary; we lived on our tips," he added. "I feel sorry for the whole restaurant and bar industry because I was there … I just pray that some good things come out."
For now, the two are donating to various organizations and encouraging those who cannot simply be there for others.
"In these times, we have to unite. We have to try to find the beauty in it. I have not lost anyone yet to this virus, but there are thousands and thousands of people who have. And I pray for every day. And I hope he never does, "said Nikki. "That is why it is so important that we spread the word about all those who stay home and social distancing. Because we have to protect not only our elderly and our pregnant women, but there are people of all ages who are fighting against autoimmune diseases or those with asthma. And you just don't know how your body can handle a virus. "
Brie encouraged her listeners to follow the advice of Total divas& # 39; Trinity, who is known for her encouraging words, "Go ahead, sister!"
Total fine returns Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m., only on E!
