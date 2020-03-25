How are the countries of Latin America fighting against the coronavirus? The | News

Home Latest News How are the countries of Latin America fighting against the coronavirus? The...

Residents of major cities in Latin America will soon be ordered to stay home to try to contain the coronavirus.

In Cuba, with 40 confirmed cases, the government prohibited citizens from leaving the country, closed schools and confined thousands of tourists in their hotels.

In Mexico, where the president has resisted ordering confinement, all major public and private meetings will be suspended for a month, while support will extend to small businesses.

Colombia will enter a complete national blockade on Wednesday.

Alessandro Rampietti of Al Jazeera reports from Bogotá.

