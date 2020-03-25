Homeless shelters in India struggle to meet new demand | News

%MINIFYHTMLd7f33265dec0fc34d5c5c55998225db311% %MINIFYHTMLd7f33265dec0fc34d5c5c55998225db312%

India is under the largest blockade in history, with the 1.3 billion people who were ordered to stay home for three weeks.

While most are observing the order, homeless shelters are filling up with people who have lost their livelihoods.

Elizabeth Puranam of Al Jazeera reports from the capital New Delhi.